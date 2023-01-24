Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Tamil Nadu Minister SM Nasar pelts stone at DMK party worker for failing to arrange chairs for an event

A video of the incident went viral over the internet featuring the Milk and Dairy Development Minister SM Nasar during the event, which state Chief Minister MK Stalin is supposed to attend tomorrow

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Minister SM Nasar was captured on camera losing his cool and hurling a stone at a DMK worker, apparently over a delay in providing a chair to him during an event in Thiruvallur.

A video of the incident went viral over the internet featuring the Milk and Dairy Development Minister SM Nasar during the event, which state Chief Minister MK Stalin is supposed to attend tomorrow.

The minister supposedly got enraged when a party worker failed to arrange chairs on time for the event and hurled a stone at him. In the video, the minister can be heard shouting at the worker. A couple of DMK functionaries, who were with the minister, can be heard laughing in the background.

In May 2021, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced Avadi constituency representative SM Nasar as the minister for milk and dairy development. The minister had earlier made headlines last year for spreading false information that the Narendra Modi administration had imposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) on milk, causing milk prices to soar. “The Union Government has levied GST for milk too. It is an unprecedented incident. As a consequence of levying GST for milk, the selling price of milk has gone up,” he had said.

In the present case, the minister is in charge of preparations at a site in Thiruvallur where Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to speak at a public meeting on Wednesday, as part of the DMK’s ‘Veera Vanakkam Naal’ event. The ceremony is being organised to remember those who perished as a result of the anti-Hindi agitation.

