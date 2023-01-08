Sunday, January 8, 2023
Updated:

Social Media star Uorfi Javed meets Javed Akhtar, shares photograph online

On Sunday, 8th January 2023, the social media star Uorfi Javed met veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and shared a picture of it on social media

OpIndia Staff
uorfi javed
Uorfi Javed met Javed AKhtar. Image Source: Twitter handle of Uorfi Javed
2

Uorfi Javed, one of the most famous online personalities, is currently in Delhi in connection with a fashion show. On Sunday, 8th January 2023, the social media star met veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and shared a picture of it on social media, along with the caption ‘The Legend’. She also wrote that she has finally met her grandfather.

Uorfi Javed shared the photo with Javed Akhtar on her Instagram and Twitter handles. Image Source: Instagram Handle @urf7i

In her Instagram stories, Uorfi posted a picture of her with Javed Akhtar. Uorfi, who is often in the news for her sartorial choices, wore a blue overcoat for the meeting, while Javed wore a grey kurta with a black shawl. Javed Akhtar can also be seen smiling and posing before the camera for Uorfi.

Uorfi wrote in the caption along with the picture, “I finally met my grandfather today. Also, he is a legend, in the morning so many people lined up to take selfies, but he did not say no to anyone, laughed, and interacted with everyone. He was so warm! I was scared.” She added rose, laugh, and heart emojis to her caption.

It is notable that when Uorfi Javed became a social media sensation after Bigg Boss OTT, people started saying that she is Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter. This news spread like wildfire and Shabana Azmi also reacted to it that she has no connection with Uorfi.

Uorfi Javed is often in news about her unique outfits. Recently, Maharashtra BJP Mahila Morcha president Chitra Wagh filed a police complaint against her, claiming that the actress’ dressing sense was vulgar and a threat to society. She also demanded that Uorfi Javed should be arrested.

Not only this, Uorfi Javed is often canceled by Islamists for her choice of clothes. She was targeted even this time when she shared her photo with Javed Akhtar. One Shadab Salmaniac wrote, “You wore all the clothes in your cupboard today. Shameless.”

Mohammad Irshad replied to Uorfi Javed, “Do you know what is decency?”

Another Twitter handle @theWolvosaga said, “You wear his clothes and give your clothes to him.”

Uorfi Javed said in 2021 that she does not believe in Islam and will not marry a Muslim.

Searched termsUrfi Javed Akhtar
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

