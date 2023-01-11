On January 11, films of Tamil superstars Ajith Kumar and Vijay were released simultaneously in cinemas resulting in chaos among the fans. As per reports, Fans of Ajith Kumar tore the posters of Vijay starrer Varisu and fans of Vijay tore the posters of Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu outside a movie theatre in Chennai. Fans gathered to watch the films outside cinema halls. Such a clash has happened after eight years.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fans of Ajith Kumar tore posters of Vijay starrer #Varisu & fans of Vijay tore posters of Ajith Kumar starrer #Thunivu outside a movie theatre in Chennai



Both films have released on the same day after 8 yrs, people gathered in large numbers to watch them. pic.twitter.com/rahM76Gcjk — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

Some fans also got injured as they indulged in not-so-safe activities out of the “excitement” of the film. As per news agency ANI, a fan identified as Bharat Kumar jumped from a slow-moving lorry and injured himself on Poonamalle Highways near Rohini Theatre in Chennai. He reportedly succumbed to injuries. Kumar was out to see Ajith Kumar’s film’s 1 AM show. A case was registered in the matter by the police.

Tamil Nadu | Bharath Kumar, a fan of actor Ajith Kumar, who jumped in excitement from a slow-moving lorry succumbed to injuries on Poonamallee highways near Rohini theatre, Chennai. Case registered. He had come to watch #Thunivu film’s 1 am show at the theater: Police officials — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

The clash between the fans started when they gathered outside the theatre to watch the films of their favourite actors. Soon, they went on tearing the posters of the rival film. In the video shared by news agency ANI, a large number of fans can be seen climbing up the billboard to tear the posters of the rival actors and bring up posters of the actors they like.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Fans of actor Ajith Kumar and of actor Vijay burst firecrackers, dance and celebrate outside a movie theatre as they gather to watch the former’s #Thunivu and the latter’s #Varisu



Both films have released on the same day after 8 years. pic.twitter.com/3YKX2gtMRe — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

In another video shared by ANI, the fans from both sides were seen raising slogans for their favourite actor and film. They burst firecrackers outside the theatre where the film was being shown.

About the films

Vijay starrer Varisu has Rashmika Mandanna as the lead. The film is about a happy-go-lucky man whose life changed after the unexpected death of his foster father.

On the other hand, Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu is about a criminal mastermind played by Ajith. His team forms a plan to commit heists across banks in Chennai.