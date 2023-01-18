Wednesday, January 18, 2023
West Bengal: Students asked to mark ‘Azad Kashmir’ in class 10 sample test paper, BJP calls it jihadi conspiracy

"If someone has set such a question, he has done wrong. We don't support such acts. The TMC is a secular party which does not believe in appeasing any particular community. Sarkar has made a baseless comment against our party", TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh stated.

West Bengal
Students of class 10 in West Bengal asked to mark Azad Kashmir, a phrase used by Pakistan for PoK, in test paper (Image: India Today/DrBiswaPratim/Twitter)
On January 17, an image of the class 10 test paper from West Bengal School sparked controversy. In the question paper, the students were asked to mark ‘Azad Kashmir’, a phrase used by Pakistan and its allies for Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), in the map. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its protest against the said question and called it a ‘Jihadi Conspiracy’. The question was printed on page 132 of the test paper.

The question paper was part of an exercise book for a Bengali-medium school identified as Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir, Malda, for Madhyamik aspirants. Besides ‘Azad Kashmir’, the paper asked the students to mark where MK Gandhi first took the Satyagraha movement and where the Chittagong battle took place, among others.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education Subhas Sarkar said he would examine the matter and take an appropriate decision. He said, “It should not happen. The paper-setter is anti-national and inspiring terrorism. State’s Education Minister should write to him, and this test paper cell should be shut immediately. We will examine this and take a decision.”

BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, “A high-level probe must be ordered. This incident proves that the state government promotes jihadi thoughts to appease its vote bank.” BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh also called out Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state and said, “It not just supports jihadi elements but also tries to influence the minds of the schoolchildren”.

BJP State President Dr Sukanta Majumdar said, “Students have been asked to mark the Azad Kashmir in WB Madhyamik exam paper. Does CM Mamata Banerjee endorse such views? This is the worst kind of appeasement by the TMC govt. This is condemnable. Strict action should be taken against the people who did this.”

On the contrary, the state government called it a mistake. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh termed the allegations levelled by BJP as baseless. He said, “If someone has set such a question, he has done wrong. We don’t support such acts. The TMC is a secular party which does not believe in appeasing any particular community. Sarkar has made a baseless comment against our party.”

The headmaster of the school Swami Tapahara Nanda claimed that they “tried to put forth an aspect of history”. He said, “There is no negative thought behind it. Only a historical fact has been stated. We follow the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and try to instil nationalism and patriotism among students.”

Calling it a goof-up, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Ramanuj Ganguly said that an autonomous body publishes the test papers. He said, “We published a compilation of question papers provided by various schools. In one such question paper, this mistake was identified.”

“A probe is being conducted, and stern action will be initiated against editorial team members entrusted with proof-reading the papers. While speaking to the news agency PTI, those involved in the mistake will not be spared,” he added.

