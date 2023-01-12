On Thursday, January 12, Delhi Police informed that four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 54-year-old woman named Meena Wadhavan in Outer Delhi’s Mongolpuri. The deceased victim was allegedly killed by three accused identified as Mubin Khan, Rehan, and Navin Khan, and buried in a graveyard on January 2.

The police informed that the deceased victim’s body was recovered on Wednesday from the graveyard after the accused revealed the location during the interrogation. The body has been sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for a postmortem examination. Meanwhile, the three accused have been arrested along with the caretaker of the graveyard, who took a bribe of Rs 5000 and allowed the accused to bury the dead body.

According to Delhi Police, the deceased woman was a micro-financer, lending money to ‘Rehri-Patri Hawkers’ on a daily basis. She went missing on January 2nd. During the investigation, Mubin and Naveen were nabbed and revealed that they, along with another accused, Rehan, murdered Meena Wadhavan. They killed her after she repeatedly demanded that the accused return the money she had lent to them.

On the night of January 2 and 3, they buried the body of the victim in Nangloi Graveyard. The vehicle used in the crime was also recovered.

They buried her in Nangloi Graveyard on the intervening night of 2-3 January. She was constantly asking them to return previous loans. Auto used in the offence also recovered. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is on: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

Speaking to ANI, Outer Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harinder Kumar Singh said that a missing complaint was registered at Mangolpuri Police Station on January 2. Following this, the police began an investigation and found CCTV footage and other evidence.

Delhi | We registered a missing complaint in Mangolpuri PS on January 2. Our teams started the search to find her & during the investigation, we recovered CCTV footage & other evidence. We also apprehended people to interrogate: Outer Delhi DCP, Harendra Kumar Singh pic.twitter.com/0dywSBLWse — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

“The 3 main accused Rehan, Mubin, and Naveen were seen with the woman last time & they murdered her by suffocating her with a pillow. Both accused could not pay back the loan they had taken from her and thus killed her. We have also arrested the caretaker of the graveyard,” DCP Singh said.