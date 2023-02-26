Four people have been detained by Hong Kong police in connection with the murder of 28-year-old model Abby Choi. The model’s body was dismembered, and her legs were discovered in a refrigerator in a home on the outskirts of the city, in a chilling resemblance to the Shraddha Walker case. The instruments used to amputate the body have also been recovered by the authorities from the same location.

LIVE: the white 7-seater was towed away from the crime scene of the headless body at Lung Mei Village in Tai Po. A headless corpse was found, which believed to be socialite Abby Choi. pic.twitter.com/hQFWA0lppE — Denise Tsang (@denise_tsang) February 24, 2023

According to the police, a 63-year-old lady has been booked for perverting the course of justice, and two men, aged 31 and 65, have also been charged jointly with one count of murder. They are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Choi’s body was discovered by police on Friday. However, they have not yet located Choi’s head, torso or hands. They also uncovered an electric saw and a meat cutter at the scene in the remote Tai Po neighborhood of the financial district.

Police Superintendent Alan Chung said, “After breaking into a village house rented by the father of the victim’s ex-husband (Alex Kwong, 28) on Friday afternoon, officers discovered two legs in a refrigerator as well as the victim’s identity card, credit cards and other items in the house.”

“Police also have found that the flat was arranged by the cold-blooded killers meticulously. Tools that were used to dismember human bodies were found in the flat, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves, and masks,” Chung said. He even shared that the pots of soup had human tissues in them.

The superintendent reported, that the home had only recently been rented by her ex-husband’s father. “The fact that the village house had just been rented out and was unfurnished suggests that it was intended to be used to dispose of Choi’s remains,” he affirmed.

Earlier, he stated that while they were looking for her ex-husband, they had arrested his parents and brother. “They’ll be charged with murder,” he informed.

The ex-husband has now been arrested while trying to flee at a pier in Tung Chung, on one of the city’s outlying islands, Lantau, and taken into custody. Police believed that he had intended to abscond via water transport at the time of the arrest.

Chung revealed that Choi and her ex-husband, as well as his family, are believed to have been involved in financial conflicts totaling tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars, and claimed, “certain individuals were not pleased with the way Choi handled her financial holdings.”

Choi was first reported missing on Wednesday. Her brother-in-law who served as her chauffeur is said to have last seen her. Police also alleged that the family had earlier lied to mislead investigators.