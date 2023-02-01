AMU: Ahtisham Zakir Chisti assaults Hindu student in AMU hostel, victim tells OpIndia that Hindu students are deliberately targeted. Read what happened

On Monday, January 30, a Hindu student of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh was brutally thrashed by a Muslim student in the varsity hostel. A student named Ahtisham Zakir Chisti beat up Sahil Baghel, another student. The victim has alleged that Zakir was pressuring the victim to drop the earlier FIR he had filed against one Rehbar. The Hindu student informed the university administration and filed an FIR with the police.

The reported incident is from the Civil Lines Police Station area. Sahil Baghel, the victim, resides here at the university’s Nadeem Tareen Hostel. In the police complaint, the victim stated that Ahtisham Zakir visited his hostel room along with his friend on Monday. According to the complaint, Ahtisham then punched Sahil hard, causing the victim to bleed profusely.

It is reported that during the assault, the accused Zakir threatened Sahil to drop the case he had filed against Rehbar. Zakir also threatened to kill Sahil if he refuses to do so.

In his complaint, the victim stated that Zakir had threatened to shoot him while telling him about the time when the victim goes to and returns from his college. According to the complaint, Ahtisham Zakir also allegedly shoved a pistol in the victim’s mouth. The victim accused Sahil of opening fire on the hostel premises a few days earlier. Sahil expressed his fear and sought action in the complaint.

The Aligarh Police have filed an FIR under sections 323 and 506 of the IPC naming Ahtisham Zakir and his friend on the basis of victim Sahil’s complaint.

OpIndia has accessed a copy of the FIR. On social media, a video where Sahil is seen seriously injured is also going viral on social media. In the video, Sahil reiterated the information he mentioned in the FIR. Meanwhile, the Aligarh police have registered a case and notified them about taking action.

‘Being a Hindu is my fault’

OpIndia spoke to the victim student Sahil Baghel. Sahil informed us that people like Zakir intentionally target Hindu students at Aligarh Muslim University. Speaking about the attack on him, Sahil said that his only fault is that he is a Hindu and studies at Aligarh Muslim University. Even after the FIR was filed, according to Sahil, Zakir continued to roam freely and even came to the hostel. The victim alleged that there was no hope from the university administration stating that AMU’s administrative officials are backing people like Zakir.

Zakir backs JNU from AMU

When OpIndia analyzed the Facebook profile of Ahtisham Zakir, the main accused in the attack, he turned out to be an opponent of the CAB. Along with this, JNU-related posts can be seen on his profile. In addition to this, Zakir also posted images of several other contentious personalities. Additionally, there are pictures of Zakir and Dr. Kafeel Khan, who is the main accused in the Gorakhpur BRD College oxygen scandal.