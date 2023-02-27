Shooter Arbaaz, accused in Umesh Pal murder case, killed in police encounter

Shooter Arbaaz, one of the prime accused in Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in police encounter on Monday in Prayagraj. Arbaaz is one of the prime accused in murder of Umesh Pal, who was one of the key witnesses in Raju Pal murder case. As per police, Arbaaz was the one driving the Creta car which was used in the murder of Umesh Pal.

Over ten teams of STF and Prayagraj Police were involved in the investigation. Gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed Khan’s wife and children are also being question in the case. His son, one of the accused involved in murder case is currently absconding. It is reported that during the run-in with the police, Arbaaz managed to escape with two other people.

Pal’s murder took place on last Friday, February 24, and within just three days on Monday, one of the accused was killed in a police encounter. As per reports, Arbaaz tried to fire at the police and in retaliatory firing, he was shot at. Police had first shot at his leg. The police is still looking for other accused.

It is reported that Arbaaz was a close aide of former MP Atiq Ahmed. Arbaaz also used to drive Atiq Ahmed’s car for him. The encounter took place in the Nehru Park jungle in Dhumanganj area. One police official was also injured in the firing.

Umesh Pal murder case

Umesh Pal, a key witness in 2005 murder case of BSP leader Raju Pal, was killed on Friday. Since then, at least ten teams of UP Police and other agencies have been carrying out raids at various places. Amid this, the Creta car used in Umesh Pal’s murder was recovered from Atiq Ahmed’s house. Atiq Ahmed is one of the accused in Raju Pal murder case as well.

Raju Pal was murdered on 26 January 2005 soon after he was elected as an MLA after defeating Atiq Ahmed’s brother Ashraf on a BSP ticket. In 2004, Atiq was elected MP from Phoolpur constituency. Pal’s wife had accused Atiq, his brother and three more of murdering her husband.

Umesh Pal was one of the witnesses in the Raju Pal murder case. 7 shooters, of which two were from Atiq gang, were allegedly involved in Pal’s murder last week. Atiq Ahmed is currently lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail from where he is believed to have hatched the conspiracy.