Thursday, February 9, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Why are Nehru's own descendants not using his surname': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Why are Nehru’s own descendants not using his surname’: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha says the nation is not the property of one family

PM Modi further said. "If Nehru's own descendants are ashamed to use his surname, how can they question us? This country has been built by the generations of struggles of the common citizens. The country is not the property of one family".

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi (Image credit: NBC)
26

On 9th February 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in Rajya Sabha in response to the motion of thanks on the President’s address. During this speech. PM Modi asked why nobody from the Nehru-Gandhi family uses Nehru as a surname. He further asked if they are ashamed of it.

PM Modi said, “More than 600 government schemes are named after members of the Gandhi-Nehru family. If Nehru Ji is not mentioned in some programs, some people get annoyed. They become angry. They ask why Nehru Ji’s name is not mentioned.”

PM Narendra Modi added, “But I feel astonished to see one thing. It is possible that we might have forgotten to mention his name in some instances. Even if we forget to name him, we will rectify it because he was the first prime minister of the country. But I don’t understand why everyone from his later generations is afraid to use Nehru’s surname. Are they ashamed or what? Why are they ashamed of using the Nehru surname?”

PM Modi further said. “If Nehru’s own descendants are ashamed to use his surname, how can they question us? This country has been built by the generations of struggles of the common citizens. The country is not the property of one family”.

Earlier, on 8th February 2023, PM spoke in Lok Sabha. In his speech, he explained in detail the benefits to the poor and middle-class people from the various schemes of the Modi government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
617,949FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com