On 9th February 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in Rajya Sabha in response to the motion of thanks on the President’s address. During this speech. PM Modi asked why nobody from the Nehru-Gandhi family uses Nehru as a surname. He further asked if they are ashamed of it.

PM Modi said, “More than 600 government schemes are named after members of the Gandhi-Nehru family. If Nehru Ji is not mentioned in some programs, some people get annoyed. They become angry. They ask why Nehru Ji’s name is not mentioned.”

PM Narendra Modi added, “But I feel astonished to see one thing. It is possible that we might have forgotten to mention his name in some instances. Even if we forget to name him, we will rectify it because he was the first prime minister of the country. But I don’t understand why everyone from his later generations is afraid to use Nehru’s surname. Are they ashamed or what? Why are they ashamed of using the Nehru surname?”

PM Modi further said. “If Nehru’s own descendants are ashamed to use his surname, how can they question us? This country has been built by the generations of struggles of the common citizens. The country is not the property of one family”.

Earlier, on 8th February 2023, PM spoke in Lok Sabha. In his speech, he explained in detail the benefits to the poor and middle-class people from the various schemes of the Modi government.