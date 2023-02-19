Two people were killed and several others were injured when a group of people opened fire on others in a village on the outskirts of Patna on Sunday. After the shooting, several buildings were set on fire by an angry mob in the area. At least 50 rounds were fired during the incident, in which two died and 4 were injured.

The incident occurred in Jethuli village in Patna district on Sunday, which started as a minor parking dispute. According to reports, the dispute was over taking out a car from a parking place, but the matter escalated into a big fight. After that, one of the groups pulled out guns and started firing at the others, hitting at least 6 people.

Two people were killed in the shooting, Gautam Kumar (30) and Roshan Rai (15), while the other four sustained gunshot injuries. Narrating the incident, Gautam Kumar’s uncle Sanjit Kumar said that Gautam was taking out his car from the private parking of a building. At that time, the accused were unloading gravel on the road from a vehicle. As the vehicle and the unloaded material were blocking the exit, he requested them to move the vehicle and unload the building material on the other side of the road.

But instead of removing the vehicle, they started arguing. The dispute escalated, and then the group pulled out guns and started firing. Hearing the gunshots, Gautam Kumar’s relatives arrived at the spot, and they were also shot by the gang. According to Sanjit Kumar, the gang led by one Umesh Rai fired more than 50 rounds. He named Umesh Rai, Ramesh Rai, Satish Rai and Bachha Rai of Jethuli village as the accused persons. Gautam Kumar was hit by several bullets, killing him instantly.

After the incident, an angry mob gathered at a building owned by the accused and set it on fire. Two vehicles parked at the building, where a marriage hall is also located, were gutted in the fire. The mob also tried to set fire to the house of another accused, but the police prevented them. The angry people also prevented fire service vehicles from reaching the burnt building on time by deflating tyres.

Police and fire service personnel entered the burning house and rescued people trapped inside, including women and children.

Following the incident, a heavy police force has been deployed at the Jethuli village under the Nadi police station. Police said that the situation is tense, but now under control. The injured were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH).

While family of the victim said that two persons have died, police have so far confirmed only one death. Akhilesh Kumar, in-charge of the Nadi police station, confirmed the death of Gautam Kumar in the accident. When asked about Roshan’s death, he said that he has no information about the same. Akhilesh Kumar further said that the police are investigating the matter after reaching the spot. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police of Nadi police station area reached the spot and started camping, he added.

“One person was dead and three were injured in the incident. The main accused was arrested. The situation is under control. Search underway for other accused,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna Manavjeet Singh Dhillon told ANI over the phone.