Wednesday, February 8, 2023
‘Was it Rahul Gandhi or his ghost who spoke in the parliament?’ BJP MP takes a dig at Gandhi scion over his ‘Rahul Gandhi is dead’ remark

"...I would also like to know from the speaker how could a ghost speak in the parliament...The man who openly claimed that 'Rahul Gandhi is dead', 'Rahul Gandhi does not exist', so you should clarify to the nation who was the one to give a speech in the parliament, Rahul Gandhi or a ghost?" Dubey said.

OpIndia Staff
Nishikant Dubey Rahul Gandhi
Nishikant Dubey takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his 'Rahul Gandhi is dead' remark
9

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday took a searing dig at the senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, rhetorically asking if the speech was delivered by him or his ghost since he had already proclaimed that ‘Rahul Gandhi is dead’, ‘He doesn’t exist’, and so on.

“You guys have allowed a ghost to speak in the parliament. I would also like to know from the speaker how could a ghost speak in the parliament. Now you will ask me who was the ghost. The man who openly claimed that ‘Rahul Gandhi is dead’, ‘Rahul Gandhi does not exist’, so you should clarify to the nation who was the one to give a speech in the parliament, Rahul Gandhi or a ghost?” Dubey said.

Dubey’s remark was in reference to Rahul Gandhi’s incomprehensible comment made at a press conference during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

‘I have killed Rahul Gandhi. He does not exist’: Rahul Gandhi in BJ Yatra

On January 8, during a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ (BJY) press conference at Samana, Haryana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that he had killed ‘Rahul Gandhi’ and the person we see is not ‘Rahul Gandhi’. During the QA session at the press conference, TV journalist Pradeep asked him if he believed that BJY helped in changing his image. In reply to his query, Gandhi said he had “killed” Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi said, “Rahul Gandhi is in your head. I have killed him. He does not exist anymore. He is not in my mind. He is gone. Gone. The person you are seeing is not Rahul Gandhi. You are seeing him. You did not understand. Read Hindu Dharma a little. Read about Shiv Ji. You will understand. Do not get confused. Do not get confused. Rahul Gandhi is in your head. He does not exist in my head. Rahul Gandhi is in BJP’s head. He does not exist in my head. Why are you so confused? I do not care about the image. I do not have an interest in the image. You can keep the image you like. It concerns you, not me. I do not care. I want to do my work. Why are you so confused?”

Nishikant Dubey counters Rahul Gandhi on his allegations regarding Adani, challenges him to prove if PM Modi ever travelled with Adani after becoming PM

Besides, Dubey also responded to Gandhi’s allegations of collusion between the Adani Group and the ruling party. The BJP MP highlighted the controversies and scandals that broke out during the previous Congress governments from Bofors, Bhopal Gas Tragedy to AgustaWestland. The BJP MP also insinuated close relationships between Congress leaders and organisations such as the RSS.

The BJP MP criticised Congress for the Bhopal gas tragedy and asks how they allowed Union Carbide chairman, Warren Anderson, to escape India. The Congress held power in Madhya Pradesh and the central government at the time of the 1984 tragedy.

Dubey questioned, “Did your party’s Narasimha Rao stay at the house of Balasaheb Deoras in Nagpur?” referring to the former RSS chief Madhukar Dattatraya Deoras, commonly known as Balasaheb Deoras.

“Pranab Mukherjee, who visited the RSS office, was he part of your party?” asked Dubey, citing Mukherjee’s speech at an RSS event in 2018.

Refuting Rahul’s allegations regarding Adani, Dubey asked: “Didn’t your government give Adani the Australian mines in 2010? Didn’t you change the rules for developers like GMR and GVK? Did they have prior experience?”

“What was the role of the Congress government and its leaders like Madhavrao Solanki in (Ottaviou) Quattrochi escaping?” asked Dubey, referring to the Bofors scam that broke out when Congress was in power.

Dubey also targeted Congress with regards to Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, by asking, “What is the connection between Robert Vadra and arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari?”

Dubey also called to attention the National Herald case, which has drawn the attention of ED and CBI to the Gandhi family.

Ending his speech and challenging Rahul, Dubey said: “If you can prove that after becoming PM, Modi ji travelled even once with Adani, I’ll resign.”

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

