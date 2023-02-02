Amidst the economic crisis in Pakistan, the citizens of the debt-ridden country have resorted to memes and self-deprecating dark humour. The hashtag ‘BoysWillBeBoys’ is gaining traction on social media in Pakistan and the posts are pointing towards the economic crisis with a humorous touch.

On January 29, a Twitter user Farrukh Shahzad published a meme in which he pointed out how girls feel sad even after getting an A+ in exams but Pakistan’s top leaders are seen laughing and enjoying life even after bringing the country to its knees.

Boys will be boys pic.twitter.com/lD8q1QmE9f — Hazrat Munshi Rehmat Ullah Alayeh (@Farrukh_Shahzad) January 29, 2023

Following the recent suicide attack in a mosque in Pakistan on February 1, where several police personnel lost their lives, a Pakistani Twitter user Disgruntledboy1 wrote, “The bastards of GHQ have crippled our once glorious country. I swear it, had they kept true to their oaths, the entire country would have saluted them. People would spit on their graves for their treason,” and used the hashtag depicting the leaders of his country will never change.

The bastards of GHQ have crippled our once glorious country. I swear it, had they kept true to their oaths, the entire country would have saulted them. People would spit on their graves for their treason#boyswillbeboys#PeshawarAttack#انصاف_کرو_پاکستان_بچاؤ#ShahidKhaqanAbbasi pic.twitter.com/HVNruyML1j — One Angry Lad! (@Disgruntledboy1) February 1, 2023

Another Twitter user shamed the leaders of his country by showing how a lawmaker in Mexico removed his clothes in the parliament to give a wake-up call to his colleagues over the economic crisis in the country. Osmana Khanzada wrote, “Someone please show this to Shobaz Sharif”, referring to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif.

Some used it to show how fuel has become so expensive in Pakistan.

Though the hashtag was making rounds for days, it got picked by the meme-makers on social media especially after the topic made it’s way to the Federal Public Service Commission’s (FPSC) Central Superior Service (CSS) Exam. It is similar to UPSC Exam in India. The exam paper was meant for the recruitment to posts in BS-17 under Pakistan’s Federal Government. There were 10 topics given to the aspirants and they had to choose one topic to write a 2500-3000 word essay on it. While nine of the topics were in line with general problems faced by the public, the tenth topic, in particular, attracted the attention of the netizens which was “Boys Will Be Boys”.

Aspirants studying their heart out to prep for CSS

Meanwhile FPSC in paper : Boys will be boys pic.twitter.com/2eE8m00ajS — Afsah Hassan (@Afsah_Hassaan) February 1, 2023

The topic was mocked and ridiculed extensively on social media. A Twitter user Wahab Khan wrote, “Boys will be boys. (Essay-2023) Just imagine the pathetic level of the Federal Public Service Commission and the CSS exam. This isn’t about the one question rather it represents the misogynistic, shitty and gutter mindset of the people who ever approved it.”

Boys will be boys. (Essay-2023)



Just Imagine the pathetic level of Federal Public Service Commision & The Css exam.

This isn’t abt the 1 qstn rather it represents the misogynistic,shitty & gutter mindset of the people who ever approved it.#Css2023 pic.twitter.com/4DNiCdJFZk — Wahab khan (@wobbie007) February 1, 2023

Twitter user Zainab said, “Are the “Boys will be boys” an indirect way of getting everyone to write an essay on how our army will never change no matter what the cost?”

Is the “Boys will be boys” an indirect way of getting everyone to write an essay on how our army will never change no matter what the cost? pic.twitter.com/8ejgxx82Ap — Zainab (@Syyeda14) February 1, 2023

However, some Twitter users pointed out that it could be a serious topic to explore the general perception of gender equality, misogyny and more in Pakistani society.

Assistant Commissioner of Sindh Hasain Raza said, “Beyond just memes, there is another facet to consider #boyswillbeboys.” He posted an outline of the topic to explain how it could have been done.

Twitter user Fauzia Rind pointed out that there was an op-ed in the Pakistani daily Dawn on the same topic in 2019 by Hajrah Mumtaz.

Boys will be boys!!

They never read Newspaper😜 pic.twitter.com/sjRrYRfG20 — Fauzia Rind (@FauziaRind) February 1, 2023

The economic crisis in Pakistan

The neighbouring country Pakistan is under a serious economic crisis. The country has been unable to repay loans on time and has sought help from several countries and on several international forums. Interestingly, amidst the crisis, the country has not stopped its propaganda to demean India and execute infiltration on the border.

In recent times, the government of Pakistan has announced several steps to save foreign exchange reserves. For example, restaurants, hotels, banquet halls and malls were asked to close down early to save electricity. More than 220 million people were left in the dark after the country strategically shut down electricity to save fuel. Blackouts have become common in the country.

The price of general food items like flour and vegetables has skyrocketed in the country. Since 2019, when Pakistan stopped trade with India, several commodities including tomatoes have become a luxury for the people of Pakistan. Though people are living on the last fumes, somehow the import of luxury cars into the country has not stopped.