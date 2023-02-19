In a bizarre incident from Naugaon, Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, an Islamic cleric refused to conduct a Muslim wedding ritual (Nikah) complaining that the family members of the groom played DJ and also danced on the beats of dhol tasha during the baraat. The cleric complained that the groom and his family played the DJ system while going to the Masjid for prayer during the Nikah.

The cleric staunchly refused to conduct the wedding ritual and read the Nikahnama and said that the family members had insulted the Islamic tradition by playing DJ outside the Masjid.

“Is this how you are setting an example in society? Don’t you understand that it’s not our tradition? You are old enough to get married. How come you are not aware of the Islamic traditions?” the cleric said as he scolded the groom at his wedding.

The video of the incident went viral over social media in which the cleric could be seen bashing the groom in front of his relatives. He said that spending money on DJ is a waste and there is no tradition in Islam to carry out a procession (baraat) during the wedding.

मध्यप्रदेश छतरपुर में बारात में डीजे लाने पर काजी साहब ने निकाह पढ़ाने से इंकार किया….अगर काजी ही निकाह से इंकार कर दे तो हर गलत रितिरिवाज खत्म हो जायेगे…. pic.twitter.com/hgMbQ44YSG — Yasmeen Khan (@YasmeenKhan_786) February 19, 2023

The cleric also added that the family members of the groom had caused an insult to Islam. According to the reports, the cleric kept on slamming the groom for around four hours and refused to read the Nikahnama. The groom patiently waited on the stage while he was being slammed by the cleric.

The cleric agreed to conduct the wedding only after the groom and the bride publicly issued an apology and said that they would never do anything in the future that would insult Islam and its traditions.

Reports mention that the Muslim community in Naugaon had conducted a meeting earlier in which it was decided that no DJs would be employed during the weddings. “Employing DJs causes noise pollution and it is a sheer waste of money. Also, Islam does not permit DJ and dance during the wedding,” it was ruled.

Further, Shahzad Ali of the Anjuman Islamia Committee, Chhatarpur, said that one of the reasons for banning DJs during the wedding procession is to safeguard the weaker section’s interest. “Poor Muslims should not feel bad that they can’t enjoy and dance and employ DJ in their weddings. DJ was banned to imply that every Muslim, poor or rich is similar and that there is no difference between them,” he added.

Accordingly, the cleric who refused to read the Nikahnama, in the beginning, conducted the wedding only after the bride and groom publicly issued an apology and promised that they would not do anything in the future that would insult Islam.