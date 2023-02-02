Recently, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui came under the vicious attack of Islamists after he shared pictures on his social media accounts where he was seen folding his hands and paying obeisance to Lord Hanuman.

On Saturday, January 28, Nawazuddin Siddiqui announced his Telugu debut, Saindhav, also starring Telugu superstars Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya. Nawazuddin took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news with his fans, sharing a number of pictures.

Nawazuddin captioned the post, “It’s super to collaborate with the ever so energetic @VenkyMama for his 75th film Saindhav to be directed by @KolanuSailesh. Thank You @vboyanapalli and @NiharikaEnt. Looking forward to this Telugu Debut. @RanaDaggubati @NameisNani @chay_akkineni.”

One of the three pictures that grabbed the attention of several Islamists on Instagram was where he was seen paying obeisance to Lord Hanuman’s picture.

Picture shared by actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Twitter

After sharing the photo, the Bollywood star was chastised by his fellow co-religionists for committing the ‘sin’ of idolatry. “Why did you sell your faith for few bucks,” wrote one Islamist. Another Islamist commented, “don’t you know who can’t pray to they’re gods aren’t you shame of yourself? Just for some money you doing like this…You will go to hell for sure unfollowing you.”

One Instagram user royal_razak07 suggested, “ye lo kardi na SHIRIK (Here you committed idolatry).”

Screengrab of the abusive comments by Islamists (Photo Credits: Instagram/Nawazuddin Siddiqui)

Several other Islamists hurled expletives and called him a blot in the name of Muslims for bowing before a Hindu deity.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui criticises lack of Hindi in the Hindi film industry

It may be recalled that last year, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui slammed ‘The bollywood film industry’ for holding the English language high in regard and ignoring Hindi. Siddiqui, speaking at the special session named ‘Aspiration to Action’ at Times Network India Economic Conclave on April 23, 2022, stated that the ‘Bollywood’ industry lacks in maximising creative talents because the communication among the artists is never clear which leads to confusion in the execution of the required actions. The video of the incident got viral over social media.

Siddiqui stated that while the movies are made in Hindi, the scripts the actors get are printed in ‘Roman letters’. He added that he would prefer to read scripts written in Devanagari, which is the common script for many Indian languages including Hindi.