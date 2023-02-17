Soon after George Soros’ statement over the Adani-Hindenburg issue went viral in India, triggering discussions that the attack on the conglomerate was intended to target PM Modi politically, the Congress Party has turned on its “damage control” mode.

In a tweet, Congress chief of communications Jairam Ramesh has hastened to clarify that the Congress party, which has been most vocal against Adani, and has been doing exactly what George Soros endorsed, has nothing to do with George Soros.

“Whether the PM-linked Adani scam sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties & our electoral process. It has NOTHING to do with George Soros. Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes”, tweeted Ramesh.

Jairam Ramesh offers clarification, distances Congress party from George Soros

It is notable here that in a recent talk, Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of crony capitalism after claiming that the latter has a good relationship with Indian businessman Gautam Adani.

“Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies. Their fate is intertwined,” Soros said. He made the contentious remarks at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany ahead of the Munich Security Conference. “Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but he failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards,” the billionaire alleged.

“Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament,” Soros was heard as saying.

Interestingly, Congress has been doing exactly what Soros said. Highlighting the Adani-Hindenburg issue, accusing PM Modi of crony capitalism without any factual basis, and trying to raise the issue in parliament. Also going a step further and making the Adani-Hindenburg issue a tool to launch political attacks on PM Modi, exactly like Soros said. So now it is going to be very difficult for the Congress party to convince the people that though they have been doing exactly what George Soros said, they have nothing to do with him.

Soros, whose ‘Open Society Foundation’ supports a vast network of political and legal NGOs, activists and civil rights groups is often accused of running regime change operations in developing countries.

In the last few decades, George Soros has time and again has shown his desperation to wage war against the nationalist government in India through various networks funded by him comprising of NGOs, media, intelligentsia, etc.

Soros’ mention of the Adani-Hindenburg issue has validated the theories that the attack on Adani may have been planned to hinder India’s growth story and use it as a smear campaign against PM Modi.