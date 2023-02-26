Watch: South Korean Embassy wins hearts as the Ambassador and staff dance to RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song

RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” song continues to hold its spell. On February 25, Saturday, the Korean Embassy in India shared a rendition of the Oscar-nominated song on Twitter.

Sharing the dance cover video on Twitter, the Korean Embassy in India wrote, “We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy’s Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!”

In the 53-second Korean envoy, Chang Jae-bok performed the hook step of the Naatu Naatu song while other workers were also seen grooving. Netizens were elated to see the Koreans dancing to an Indian song.

A Twitter user named Shivangi wrote, “Wait wait wait now the Oscar will go to Ambassador Chang for giving a tough competition to @tarak9999.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Loved it, Grateful to the Korean Embassy.”

“This is so wonderful to see – cultural exchange between two countries that share many cultural similarities,” ‘Fair&Square’ wrote.

The ‘Naatu Naatu’ song originally features Telugu actors Jr NTR and Ramcharan. Interestingly, the song was shot at the Mariinsky Palace, the Presidential Palace of Ukraine located in Kyiv. The shooting took place in August 2021 as a part of the final shooting schedule in Ukraine. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially resides in the palace.

The Telugu song Naatu Naatu was composed by MM Keeravani and the lyrics were written by Chandrabose. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are the singers. In January this year, Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song trophy at Golden Globes 2023.

The Telugu action film “RRR,” directed by SS Rajamouli, won four awards at the 2023 HCA Film Awards on Saturday, including the best international picture and best action film.

The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) conducted the celebration at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles on Friday night. The film also received the prize for best stunts, and its Oscar-nominated song “Naatu Naatu” won the prize for best original song.

The fictional pre-Independence story “RRR” centers on Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR, two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s.