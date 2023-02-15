Wednesday, February 15, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKunal Kamra hails Cred for still keeping Tanmay Bhat onboard after his problematic jokes...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Kunal Kamra hails Cred for still keeping Tanmay Bhat onboard after his problematic jokes on child rape resurface, deletes tweet later

Kamra had questioned 'comedians' in India for not standing by Tanmay Bhat whose ads by Kotak Bank were removed after his problematic 'jokes' involving sexualisation of children resurfaced.

OpIndia Staff
Kunal Kamra deleted tweet praising Cred for working with Tanmay
Kunal Kamra deleted tweet praising Cred for working with Tanmay (Image: Deadant/ET)
3

On February 14, propagandist ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra hailed fintech company Cred for continuing to work with controversial comedian Tanmay Bhat after his problematic jokes on child rape resurfaced. Kamra was later deleted, but by then, it was picked up by netizens. In a tweet, author Shefali Vaidya questioned why Karma deleted the tweet. She also questioned Cred for continuing its association with “pervert” and possibly “a closet paedophile” like Tanmay “who has made sick jokes about children enjoying rapes.

In a tweet, Kamra said, “We must give credit to brave brands like CRED who’re still running with victimised comedian Tanmay’s campaigns… Salute to their bravery for not caving into popular opinion & working with meritorious comedian Mr Tanmay Bhatt.” The tweet has now been deleted.

Following the tweet by Vaidya, many netizens called out Cred for working with Tanmay. Dr Swathi Bellam said, “I am a big user of Cred with nearly 2 million points. I am uninstalling the app because they use some brand ambassadors like #tanmaybhat, who make rape jokes about children. As a Hindu & parent of a small daughter, I can’t use a product endorsed by such people.”

Twitter user AkhandaBhartiya said, “Thank you, Shefaliji, I have uninstalled the app by Cred, will never associate myself again with them, and have also stopped making any payments through their gateway. Cred cannot have my money and make fun of me, my belief and my faith.”

Twitter user Dr Manoj Kandoi said, “Shame on you, Cred!! This is definitely not bravery but suicide to remain associated with a paedophile like @thetanmay.”

Kamra criticised Kotak for withdrawing the ad featuring Tanmay Bhat

Kamra earlier expressed his disappointment as he saw no comedian defending Tanmay Bhat, who was removed from Kotak Mahindra Bank’s advertisement. On February 14, Kunal Kamra tweeted, “I can’t believe no comedians are siding with victim Tanmay Bhatt he has faced so many atrocities in life & still counting. Sad day for the comedy world over. Shame on the Indian comedy scene.”

After being called out for supporting a controversial ‘comedian’, Kunal Kamra went into damage control mode, stating that his tweet was meant as sarcasm.

Kotak withdrew the campaign featuring Tamnay

On February 12, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s digital banking handle Kotak811 withdrew the campaign featuring controversial former AIB comedian Tanmay Bhat after it received a backlash on social media. In a tweet, Kotak811 said, “We at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. do not support or endorse the views of actors made in their personal capacity that harm or offend any individual or group. We have withdrawn the campaign.” The ad campaign also featured comedian Samay Raina.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscred tanmay bhat, tanmay bhatt, tanmay bhatt cred, kunal kamra
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
619,207FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com