A bizarre incident happened during the Urs fair in the Dharashiv (erstwhile Osmanabad) district of Maharashtra, where several people were injured after a bull ran through the packed crowd. At least 14 people were injured as a bull entered the Urs fair of Khwaja Shamshuddin Ghazi on Wednesday night. The incident also caused panic at the fair. The incident took place around 3 late in the night on Wednesday.

About 15,000 people attended the Urs fair late at night as the main program, the Charag ritual, was being held. Meanwhile, a bull entered the venue and ran through the crowd, hitting people. In the sudden attack of the bull, there was chaos all around and people started running here and there.

Videos of the incident have appeared on social media, where a large bull can be seen creating panic by running through people, and jumping on them, at the fair venue. The bull created a stamped like situation at the fair for some time.

The incident took place at 3 am when there was a crowd of thousands. 14 devotees were injured in the incident. The injured have been admitted to the district general hospital in Dharashiv for treatment. The crowd could be controlled immediately as the police and medical team were present. The injured were also given first aid and sent to the district hospital.

As soon as the injured were admitted to the hospital, the district surgeon Dr. Rajabhau Galande was present there. He led the team of Dr. Kurund, Dr. Raut, and others. The team immediately started the treatment. 11 of the injured devotees are from Dharashiv. 2 are from Karnataka state and one is from Paranda town in the Dharashiv district. The condition of all of them is stable, said Dr. Rajabhau Galande.

There had been no Urs fair for the last two years due to the coronavirus outbreak.