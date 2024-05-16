In Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, a girl has filed a complaint against against Wasim, who claims to have her explicit video and has threatened to post it on social media. The girl has also been threatened with an acid attack and a bogus rape case against her brothers. The incident transpired on 8th May and a First Information Report was registered on 14th May against a total of five persons, Wasim, Qasim, Dilnawaz, Kamil and Munna. The authorities have started their investigation and taken necessary action.

This matter pertains to the Kotwali Nagar of Amroha district. The victim submitted a complaint charging that the perpetrators, who live in her locality, harass her. Wasim regularly torments her and pressurises her to marry him. However, when she refused, Wasim threatened that he had some obscene footage of her in his possession and would make it viral if she didn’t listen to him.

The girl then narrated her ordeal to her brothers and when they protested, Wasim threatened to send them to jail by falsely accusing them of raping his disabled sister. The threat scared them but Wasim grew more audacious after which he called the girl, and started threatening to throw acid on her face and murder her if she didn’t wed him.

The girl also mentioned the incident of 8th May when she was returning home from the market with her sister-in-law. She reached the street behind the local mosque at around 7 pm and was stopped by the culprits. They declared, “We won’t leave you to show your face anywhere after today,” and tried to abduct her after which she started to scream in terror and people began to gather around.

The victim expressed that an untoward instance would have happened if people had not come together and her life would have been ruined. She charged that Wasim had defamed her by making her pictures viral on various social media platforms. She remained silent for a long time out of fear. However, the victim eventually mustered enough courage to lodge a complaint and has also attached all her photographs posted online by the accused.

She requested strict action against the perpetrators at the end of the complaint and the police filed an official case against Wasim, Qasim, Dilnawaz, Kamil and Munna. Dilnawaz is also known as Rohit in the area. They have been booked under sections 294, 354, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code along with section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The accused and the victim belong to the same community. OpIndia has the complaint copy.