On February 22, senior party leader KC Tyagi stated that Nitish Kumar could be the CM candidate even in the 2030 Assembly election. The statement came a day after JD (U) National President Lalan Singh declared that the chief ministerial candidate for the grand alliance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election would be decided at that time.

Tyagi said, “Nitish’s health is fine, and his political career is also rising. JD(U) means Nitish, and he is fulfilling his responsibilities well as there is no challenge to his leadership.”

Following Lalan Singh’s remarks, Tyagi stated that JD(U) president played a vital role in joining the grand alliance. His statement should not be misunderstood. Speaking on the performance of JD(U) in the elections and Upendra Kushwaha’s resignation from the party, Tyagi stated JD(U) won 118 seats in the 2010 state assembly elections and formed government independently. He said, “I do not believe that the party’s support base broadens or shrinks due to the inclusion or exclusion of any leader. Nitish’s image and capability are not in doubt.”

Notably, Kushwaha resigned from the party and accused Nitish of mortgaging the party in the hands of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD by projecting deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav as his political successor. Later, Kushwaja formed Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD).

After joining hands with the ‘great alliance’ to form government in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar has shown special affection for deputy CM Yadav. He has stated the RJD leader would take care of the state in the future. He also stated in 2025, Tejashwi would lead the grand alliance in state assembly elections. His statement irked several leaders in the party and led to Kushwaha’s resignation on February 20.

Before quitting, Kushwaha called on JD(U) president Singh to convene a national executive meeting to clarify if any deal was made before the party joined the grand alliance to form a government in the state. Notably, there are speculations that Nitish Kumar is planning to enter national politics in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and form an alliance with the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If it happens, Tejashwi Yadav will probably become the Chief Minister of the state.