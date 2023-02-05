Sunday, February 5, 2023
Ex Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf dies, had masterminded the Kargil War against India

In 2019, Pervez Musharraf was handed the death penalty for imposing Emergency in Pakistan in 2007.

Pakistani army general Pervez Musharraf no more
File photo of Pervez Musharraf via APML
Former Chief of Army Staff, Pervez Musharraf, breathed his last on Sunday (February 5). He was 79 at the time of his death.

He served as the 10th President of Pakistan between 2001 and 2008 after dethroning Nawaz Sharif in a military coup. He is known for his key role in masterminding the infiltration of Pakistani soldiers in Kargil, leading to the Kargil War of 1999.

He has been living in exile in Dubai since March 2016 after he left Pakistan for medical treatment.

Earlier, Parvez Musharraf in an interview admitted that Pakistan has trained Kashmiris to wage a war against the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir and has always taken pride in these ‘ Mujahideens’, touting them to be “Pakistan’s heroes’.

Terrorists like Osama bin Laden, Ayman al-Zawahiri, Jalaluddin Haqqani, and others were always considered to be “Pakistan’s heroes”, confessed the Retd General.

In 2019, he was handed the death penalty for suspending the Pakistani Constitution and imposing an emergency in the country in 2007. The verdict was however annulled by the Lahore High Court a year later.

