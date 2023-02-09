During the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (9th February 2023), Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed the Opposition for working against science and technology, and India’s progress in the sector.

PM Modi lambasted vested interests that tried to sell foreign vaccinations for Covid-19 in India, adding that India shocked the world by successfully developing its own vaccine.

“India had a big market for vaccinations, foreign makers tried to impose pressure using various strategies. Several articles were written, interviews were given to various media outlets, and seminars were held. Not only that, but even until yesterday, attempts were made to discredit Indian scientists who developed indigenous vaccines during the Cold pandemic. Yet, my country’s scientists developed vaccines that were not only approved but also benefited 150 countries around the world”, said the proud PM.

The world was amazed when we brought indigenous vaccines for Covid.



We have not fulfilled just our needs but of 150 countries for the vaccine.



PM Modi went on to say that because of the expertise of our scientists and inventors, India is fast becoming a worldwide pharma hub.

“Unfortunately, some people attempted to bring down India’s scientists, innovators, and vaccine makers. However, due to the expertise of our scientists and innovators, India is rapidly becoming a global pharma center,” the PM added.

Modi called out opposition for spreading vaccine hesitancy

It may be recalled that last year, PM Modi slammed the Congress and Opposition parties for fuelling vaccine hesitancy in India. He made the remarks during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha last year.

PM Modi said, “A few leaders of some political parties have shown immaturity in the last 2 years which has disappointed the nation. We have seen how games have been played due to political selfishness. Campaigns were done against Indian vaccines.”

Congress and Opposition parties fuelled ‘vaccine hesitancy’ in India

At a time when Covid-19 cases were on the rise, the country saw attempts by the Opposition parties and their related ecosystem to derail the ongoing vaccination drive. While some opposed vaccination program to turn around their political fortunes, others targeted the vaccine manufacturers in a bid to demoralize them. One of the strategies employed was to discredit the indigenous Covaxin vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech. The government approved its emergency use in the month of January 2021.

Using this as the primary tool for propaganda, Congress leaders such as Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, and Chhattisgarh health Minister TS Singh Deo trivialised the vaccination drive altogether. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had gone even a step further to claim that he could not trust ‘BJP’s vaccine’. He claimed that he would only get vaccinated when his government is formed after the next election.