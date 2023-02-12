Samajwadi Party MP and veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan, who often courts controversy for her angry outbursts and rude behaviour, has done it again due to her behaviour inside Rajya Sabha. On Sunday, February 12, a video of her angrily pointing a finger at Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Rajya Sabha has gone viral on social media. The controversial footage was recorded during the ongoing Budget Session in Rajya Sabha on February 9.

In the widely shared video, Jaya Bachchan is seen pointing a finger at Honourable Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar as he asks her and other MPs to take their seats.

Rajani Patil, a Congress Rajya Sabha MP, was suspended for the remainder of the current Budget Session for filming the opposition created ruckus. Jaya Bachchan defended the Congress MP and claimed that she was not given the opportunity to clarify. “It was done, in my opinion, in a really demeaning manner. This shouldn’t have happened. They ought to have reported it to the committee if they thought something was done inappropriately. Don’t know if they sent it. She wasn’t given the chance to clarify, “said Jaya Bachchan.

Condemning the Samajwadi Party MP’s behaviour BJP leader Ajay Sehrawat tweeted, “Jaya Bachchan’s behaviour in the Rajya Sabha is Shameful.”

Kanchan Gupta, an advisor for the information and broadcasting ministry, tweeted that the video made him recall a time when the UPA was in power and Jaya Bachchan had made some offensive comments.

“Reminded of the occasion when Jaya Bachchan commented harshly on the Nehru clan. UPA was in power. Amitabh Bachchan rushed to apologise and issued a hand-wringing statement that ended with “वो राजा हैं, हम रंक हैं।” (They are rulers, we are commoners.),” Gupta tweeted.

Reminded of the occasion when Jaya Bachchan commented harshly on Nehru clan. UPA was in power.

Amitabh Bachchan rushed to apologise and issued a hand-wringing statement that ended with “वो राजा हैं, हम रंक हैं।” (They are rulers, we are commoners.)

pic.twitter.com/4PTgffVC5I — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) February 12, 2023

Netizens slam Jaya Bachchan

Meanwhile, netizens have also slammed Jaya Bachchan’s behaviour in the parliament.

A Twitter user named Rosy wrote, “Jaya Bachchan again showing her arrogance & crossing all Maryada ki Rekha in Parliament.”

Jaya Bachchan again showing her arrogance & crossing all maryada ki Rekha in Parliament 🤦‍♀️ #JayaBachchan pic.twitter.com/Fxt7EhIfyk — Rosy (@rose_k01) February 12, 2023

Another Twitter user named Mandodari took a dig at Jaya Bachchan’s habit of losing her cool at Bollywood fans who try to click her photos and tweeted, “but the speaker was not clicking her pics.”

One Aditya Nayak tweeted, “A classless, rude MP Jaya Bachchan. No matter how big a star Amitabh Bachchan is, I still feel bad for him.”

A classless, rude MP Jaya Bachchan.

No matter how big a star Amitabh Bachchan is, I still feel bad for him. pic.twitter.com/GydDNmNRn8 — Aditya Nayak (@adityavnayak) February 12, 2023

Notably, Jaya Bachchan was criticized last month when she lost her cool at fans and paparazzi when she arrived at the Indore airport with her husband, Amitabh Bachchan. “Aise logo ko naukri se nikal deni chahiye” (such people should be thrown out of their jobs), the actress-turned-politician said as she walked away after lambasting fans for clicking her.