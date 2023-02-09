On February 7, Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad police took to Twitter to inform that they have arrested 10 youths for creating a ruckus by celebrating birthdays on the elevated road of Ghaziabad under the Indirapuram police station area. The police have also seized three vehicles. The group of youths were blocking the traffic by celebrating a birthday by dancing and cutting a cake when the police arrived and took them away.

According to the police, the arrested youths, namely Samiuddin, Sameer, Sahil, Aman Khan, Moon Ahmed, Farhan Ali, Khazr Khan, Hamza, Apfaan and Qasim, halted their cars in the middle of the road, blocking traffic. They were reportedly dancing to loud music, making videos, and cutting a cake on the bonnet of their parked car while celebrating a birthday, thus creating a ruckus and disrupting traffic on the signal-free stretch.

Notably, the accused youths namely Samiuddin, Sameer, Qasim, Sahil and Aman are Ghaziabad locals, while Moon Ahmed, Farhan Ali, Khazr Khan, Hamza, and Apfaan are residents of Delhi.

According to the police, the UP police’s cheetah patrol squad apprehend these individuals as soon as they received information that a group of people were causing disruption on the Ghaziabad elevated roadway. Cheetah police are a group of bike-riding cops who respond to events as soon as they are reported.

The Ghaziabad elevated road, inaugurated in March 2018, connects UP Gate on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border with Raj Nagar Extension in the Uttar Pradesh city, drastically cutting travel time and enhancing commuting comfort.

Regardless of the fact that police have issued several warnings and made regular arrests in the past, the disturbing and risky trend on the Hindon elevated road continues unabated. People stop their vehicles on the elevated road to take selfies, drink alcohol etc, causing disruption to traffic.

On February 5, a video shot on the elevated road of Ghaziabad went viral on social media wherein a group of men could be seen brandishing rifles while drinking alcohol, while loud music played from the car. Another video showed a man loading bullets into a rifle and firing in the air from the vehicle while driving.

In December last year, police arrested a man and two women for dancing and blocking the same road.

In September, 18 people were arrested, along with eight luxury vehicles, for reportedly throwing a birthday party on an elevated road and causing a commotion. They were also seen cutting a cake on the car’s bonnet while playing loud music.