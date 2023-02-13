On February 13, 2023, Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade apologised for a in a scene from his 2012 film Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal in which he can be seen placing his foot on the symbol ‘OM’, considered sacred in the Hindu religion.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, “There are too many factors to consider during shooting…including one’s mindset during a sequence, especially action scenes, the director’s requirements, time restrictions, and a variety of other factors. But this is not me defending or excusing what you see in the video; all I can say is that it was absolutely inadvertent and I am deeply sorry for it. I should have noticed it and informed the director. Nonetheless, I would never intentionally hurt anyone’s feelings or do something like this again,” Talpade responded with a folding hand emoji on Twitter.

The actor apologised after the Twitter user ‘Gems of Bollywood fan’ uploaded a segment from his 2012 film Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal. Shreyas, who plays the part of Jhonny in the Bollywood movie, can be seen in the snippet stopping a vehicle with his foot. While doing so, Shreyas Talpade places his foot on an ‘OM’ sticker pasted the vehicle.

The Twitter handle highlighted how Shreyas Talpade, who plays a Christian youth, as evidenced by the cross pendant he wears around his neck, casually placed his slipper on the revered Hindu symbol, in utter disdain towards Hinduism.

‘OM’ is the prime symbol of Hinduism which symbolizes the Universe and the ultimate reality. Om is said to be the essence of all mantras and Vedas, the highest of all mantras or divine words.

Shreyas Talpade had advised Alia Bhatt to stop asking people not to watch her films

Last year, when a boycott trend against Bollywood stormed the internet, Shreyas Talpade advised actress Alia Bhatt, who has been engaged in controversy owing to statements such as “If you don’t like me, don’t watch me,” to respect the audience.

When asked what would he wish from Lord Ganpati this year, Shreyas Talpade answered, “I would wish from Lord Ganesha to give wisdom to Bollywood celebrities giving arrogant statements over ‘boycott Bollywood trend’. Right now, I don’t appreciate the statements coming from the Bollywood industry regarding the boycott calls.“ Shreyas on Alia Bhatt’s ‘If you don’t like me, don’t watch me’ statement said, “It is very wrong to say that if you do not like me just do not watch my movies. This way you will end up alienating yourself from the audience. An actor exists only till the audience likes him.”