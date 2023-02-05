Sunday, February 5, 2023
Pakistan: Armed men rape a woman in Islamabad’s famous F-9 park at gunpoint, ‘advice’ her not to be in the park late at night

The attackers even threatened the woman that they would call more 'friends' to attack her if she doesn't stop raising her voice.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image (Source: The News)
In a shocking incident from Pakistan, two armed men raped a young woman in the famous Fatima Jinnah Park (also known as Capital Park and F-9 Park) in Islamabad while she was visiting with a male colleague. The incident took place on Thursday (February 2) in Pakistan’s capital city.

As per the reports from Pakistan, the two armed men forced the girl and her colleague into nearby bushes at gunpoint before separating them. The armed men then physically assaulted the woman when she pleaded with the two men and asked them to let her go. She even offered money to them to let her go but they didn’t relent.

The attackers even threatened the woman that they would call more ‘friends’ to attack her if she doesn’t stop raising her voice. The victim tried to run away but her attempts were foiled by the gun-toting attackers.

After raping her, the attackers returned all the things belonging to the two colleagues and even offered them a thousand rupees to keep quiet about the incident. Then, they told the victim woman that she should not have been in the park at that time of the night.

A case has been registered based on the victim’s complaint and the local police are investigating the matter. Police are examining the CCTV footage from nearby areas to try and identify the two accused. Meanwhile, the victim underwent a medical examination and the forensic checkup confirmed that she has suffered a sexual assault.

The 24-year-old victim even had marks of torture on her body. “There are injury marks on the leg, and face of the victim,” said sources in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMs).

The incident has led to widespread outrage in Pakistan as people spoke out about the unimaginable cruelty of the incident. Shama Junejo is just one of the 100s of social media accounts that have condemned the incident and demanded action from the authorities.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police said that its Gender Protection Unit is probing the harassment under CPO Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha. They are currently interrogating the park administration and the other people who were present in the park at the time.

