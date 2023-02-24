Swami Prasad Maurya, the controversial leader of the Samajwadi Party known for his anti-Hindu rants has once again spewed venom against Hinduism. On Wednesday, February 22, Swami Prasad Maurya stated that on one one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running women empowerment programmes on the other why the so-called Hindus who worship women during the time of Navratri talk about insulting and tormenting women.

“Under the garb of Dharma, why do they talk about humiliating, assaulting, and torturing the whole Shudra community? PM Modi runs women empowerment campaigns, the so-called Hindus who worship the woman-power in the form of Devis (Goddesses). Why is it said that women should be tortured while we worship women-power (nari shakti) and the government runs women empowerment campaigns? Half of the country’s population is comprised of women even then if women have to face all this, then it is not Dharma but ‘Adharma’, injustice and atrocity on women,” Maurya said while speaking at an event.

SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya again questions hindu religion and beliefs, says



Women are still subjected to humiliation in religion. It is not Dharma, It is Adharma, Prejudice, injustice, castist, against social structure !!pic.twitter.com/jXbLNv7xJC — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 24, 2023

Maurya went on to say assert that how can abuses be hurled at women when today they have been given equal rights. Maurya quoted a Chaupai (verse) from the Tulsidas authored Ramcharitmanas “Je varnadham teli kumhara swapach kirat kol kalwara.”

“Have you ever seen a Dharma where its own followers are called low-castes, Adharm.” Maurya once again misinterpreted the Chaupais like ‘dhol gawar shudra…’ of the Ramcharitmanas.

Furthermore, Maurya claimed that the Gita Press publication did a correction in the ‘dhol gawker shudra pashu nari sakal taadna ke adhikari’ chaupai and claimed that Gita Press which is not the author of the book but only a publisher has said that ‘taadna’ in this verse means ‘educating’ and not ‘assaulting’.

This is not the first time that the Samajwadi Party leader has expressed his Hindu-hate. In January this year, Maurya stirred a controversy after he insulted Hindu saints and seers by dubbing them ‘Aatanki’ and ‘Jallad’. Previously, the SP leader drew criticism for demanding a ban on Ramcharitmanas claiming that certain verses ‘insult’ a large section of society.

In a tweet posted on January 27 in Hindi, the SP leader wrote, “Recently, some religious contractors have declared a reward for those who cut my tongue and head; if someone else had said the same thing, the same contractor would have called him a terrorist, but now these saints, mahants, religious leaders, and caste-specific leaders have declared a reward for those who cut my tongue and head. What do you call such people aatanki, mahashaitan or jallads.”

On January 22, Maurya, while speaking to a news channel, said that Ramcharitamanas, written by Goswami Tulsidas in the 17th century, promoted social discrimination and spread hatred. “Religion is meant for the welfare of humanity and for strengthening it. If there is any insult to a section of society due to certain lines in the Ramcharitamanas on the basis of ‘jaati’, ‘varn’ and ‘varg’, then it is certainly not ‘dharma’, it is ‘adharma’. There are certain lines in which names of castes such as ‘teli’ and ‘kumhaar’ are mentioned,” said the SP leader. He added Tulsidas wrote the book for his own pleasure while demanding a ban on the “objectionable portions” of the Ramcharitmanas.

A case has been registered in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh against Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya and eight others for hurting religious sentiments and disturbing social harmony over his controversial remarks against Ramcharitmanas. Acting on a complaint of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha office bearer Praveen Chaudhary, the case was registered at the Gwalior Crime Branch police station earlier this month. The case was registered under IPC sections 153A and 295 at the Gwalior Crime Branch police station.