Saturday, March 11, 2023
3, including a juvenile, apprehended from Delhi’s Paharganj for harassing a Japanese woman

According to the Delhi Police, three people have been apprehended in relation to the molestation and abuse of the woman. One of the offenders is a juvenile and all three are from the Paharganj area of central Delhi. She didn't file a complaint against anyone yet, they added.

Image from India TV News
Image via India TV News
A distressing video of some young males harassing a 22-year-old Japanese girl on the day of Holi had been making the rounds on social media, on March 10. The incident happened in the National Capital’s Paharganj region.

The woman flew to Bangladesh yesterday. She claimed to be in good physical and mental health. She added, that she was unaware of the gravity of the matter, and would give a more detailed explanation tomorrow.

She even posted pictures on her social media, where she can be seen smiling and enjoying Holi celebrations with others.

In the clip, the males are touching her and smearing colour on her face. One of them cracked an egg on her head while shouting ‘Holi Hai, Holi Hai.’ The woman is heard saying ‘bye bye’ and attempting to flee. She once smiled for the camera, but when a man tried to touch her, she slapped him and finally left from there.

Netizens flagged the video to the Delhi Police and the National Commission for Women for action.

The Japanese embassy was contacted by Delhi Police for assistance in determining her identity. The embassy claimed they were oblivious to any such incident.

The accused were located using local intelligence, according to officials, who also stated, they are continuously in touch with the Japanese embassy.

