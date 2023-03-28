Days after rumours of actress Parineeti Chopra dating AAP leader Raghav Chadha went viral on social media, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjeev Arora took to Twitter to congratulate the duo on their ‘union.’

In a tweet posted on Tuesday (March 28) morning, the businessman-turned-politician wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra.”

He further added, “May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!” The archive of the tweet can be accessed here.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

In a bizarre move, Sanjeev Arora even paid the micro-blogging platform to ‘promote’ his tweet. The sudden development has left netizens wondering whether Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are already engaged.

Screengrab of the promoted tweet by AAP MP Sanjeev Arora

Although neither party has made an official confirmation, they have been seen together on a couple of occasions recently. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have been spotted in each other’s company over dinner and lunch in the past few days.

Recently, the duo was clicked as they stepped out of a restaurant together after lunch. The speculation about their relationship has sparked a buzz on social media, with many people wondering about the status of the rumoured couple.