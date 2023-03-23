Rumours have started circulating online that Rajya Sabha MP from Aam Aadmi Party Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra are in a romantic relationship. Although either party has made no official confirmation, they have been seen together on a couple of occasions recently, sparking speculation about their relationship status.

According to reports, Chadha and Chopra have been spotted in each other’s company over dinner and lunch in the past few days.

Recently, the duo was clicked as they stepped out of a restaurant together after lunch. Raghav Chadha was followed by Parineeti Chopra as they got out of the restaurant and left in their car. This again made some netizens speculate if the Rajya Sabha MP is dating the Ishaqzaade star.

Parineeti is dating Raghav Chadha ? 😭 — SAMBIT ⚡ (@GirlDontYell) March 23, 2023

However, both individuals have not made any public statements regarding their relationship status. It remains unclear whether the two are in fact dating or simply good friends.

Raghav Chadha was elected to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian parliament, in 2022. Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, is a well-known Bollywood actress who has starred in several films over the past decade. Parineeti’s upcoming films include Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh, based on Punjabi Singer Amar Singh ‘Chamkila‘. She will also be seen in Jaswant Singh Gill’s biopic, starring Akshay Kumar.

The speculation about their relationship has sparked a buzz on social media, with many people wondering about the status of the rumoured couple.