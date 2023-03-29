A senior Madrasa student in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh has been accused of raping a junior student on March 27. According to some media reports the accused who has been identified as Altamas Noman is a Maulvi. A minor madrasa student has accused Altamas Noman of engaging in unnatural sex with him when he was sleeping. The accused threatened the 14-year-old victim after the crime not to tell anyone about it. The accused 19-year-old student at the said madrasa also teaches the junior students enrolled there. The accused has been arrested by the police.

The reported incident took place at Arabiya Mufaqta Uloom Madrasa in the Rorawar police precinct of the Aligarh district. Noman, who is a student at Aligarh at the Arabiya Mufaqta Uloom Madrasa, is originally from Muzaffarnagar. Along with a few other students, he resides in the same madrassa. Noman also teaches junior students when the madrassa director is absent.

The minor student enrolled in the same madrasa was sleeping on Monday night when the accused Noman approached the student and grabbed him. When the minor victim resisted and tried to scream, accused Noman choked his mouth.

Noman allegedly raped the victim after this. Following the crime, Noman threatened the child and warned him to remain quiet and refrain from telling anybody about it. The terrified boy finally made it home on Tuesday. When the family members saw that he seemed to be terrified, they asked what happened. The boy eventually told his family about the accused Noman’s deeds.

After learning of the incident, the victim’s family and relatives reached the madrasa and trashed the accused. After that, they went to Rorawar police station and lodged a complaint against Noman. Acting upon the complaint, the Rorawar Police registered a case and arrested the accused Maulvi.

प्रकरण कल का है, जिसमें तत्काल अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आरोपी युवक को गिरफ्तार किया गया । — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) March 29, 2023

Talking about the matter, SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said, “The police had received a complaint that an incident of misdeed with a child studying in Arabiya Mufaqta Uloom Madrassa has taken place. This allegation has been levelled against Maulana Nauman, who teaches in the madrassa. The police are getting a medical examination conducted on the victim student. On the basis of the complaint filed by the victim’s relatives, an immediate case has been registered against the accused Nouman and he has been taken into custody. The police are taking necessary action in the matter.”

A medical examination of the victim student has been done. According to the madrasa director, the incident took place after all the students went to the hall to sleep after the Taraweeh prayer at 10 p.m.

The accused was expelled from the madrasa following the event. The accused Noman was handed over to the victim’s family to “do whatever they want,” the madrasa director claimed.