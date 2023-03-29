Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Amritpal Singh releases a video while on the run, calls for a massive Sikh gathering on Baisakhi

Amritpal declared that no one could hurt him and he does not fear imprisonment. Claiming that he would dispel the "terror" that the government had instilled in the public's hearts, he asked Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to host a Sarbat Khalsa (meeting) on the occasion of Baiskahi at Talwandi Sabo.

He has reportedly returned to Punjab. (Source: Telegraph India)
34

Amritpal Singh, the Khalistani supporter released his first video since the Punjab police action against him and claimed that it was not about his arrest but an attack on the Sikh community. He opined that the government could have arrested him at home if they had wanted to.

Earlier in the day, he visited Anandpur Sahib in Ropar after returning to Punjab from Uttarakhand. Moreover, his alleged vehicle has been found by the police.

The radical Sikh leader has been on the run since March 18 even as Punjab police launched a massive crackdown against him. He managed to give police a slip after his convoy was intercepted in Jalandhar and fled on a motorbike. He has been absconding since then.

Last week, Punjab and Haryana High Court criticised the Punjab government for Amritpal Singh’s escape despite a ‘well-planned operation’ and referred to it as an ‘intelligence failure.’ “You have 80,000 cops. How could Amritpal escape despite a well-planned operation and huge force to support the operation,” the HC questioned.

The Punjab Police, yesterday, informed the High Court that they were extremely close to apprehending him.

Reports claim Amritpal Singh can surrender at Golden Temple

According to media reports, the ‘ Waris Punjab De’ chief and Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh, is expected to surrender at the Golden Temple. The Punjab Police on Wednesday conducted a flag march in the area. However, there is no official confirmation of this development yet.

“Our focus is to make sure there are no obstructions on any of the routes leading to the Golden Temple and law and order is maintained,” conveyed Parminder Singh Bhandal, DCP Law and Order.

Commissioner of Police Amritsar Naunihal Singh stated, that every arrangement is made to ensure the public’s safety and security. He acknowledged receiving media stories of Amritpal Singh will turn himself in but declined to corroborate them. He also mentioned that the latter will be dealt with according to the law if he surrendered.

