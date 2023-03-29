Amritpal Singh, the Khalistani supporter released his first video since the Punjab police action against him and claimed that it was not about his arrest but an attack on the Sikh community. He opined that the government could have arrested him at home if they had wanted to.

#BREAKING: Khalistani Radical Amritpal Singh releases a new video from hiding in Punjab. Requests Jathedar of Akal Takht to call Sarbad Khalsa (congregation of Sikhs) to discuss issues to save Punjab. Dares Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Police.





Amritpal declared that no one could hurt him and he does not fear imprisonment. Claiming that he would dispel the “terror” that the government had instilled in the public’s hearts, he asked Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to host a Sarbat Khalsa (meeting) on the occasion of Baiskahi at Talwandi Sabo.

Earlier in the day, he visited Anandpur Sahib in Ropar after returning to Punjab from Uttarakhand. Moreover, his alleged vehicle has been found by the police.

The radical Sikh leader has been on the run since March 18 even as Punjab police launched a massive crackdown against him. He managed to give police a slip after his convoy was intercepted in Jalandhar and fled on a motorbike. He has been absconding since then.

Last week, Punjab and Haryana High Court criticised the Punjab government for Amritpal Singh’s escape despite a ‘well-planned operation’ and referred to it as an ‘intelligence failure.’ “You have 80,000 cops. How could Amritpal escape despite a well-planned operation and huge force to support the operation,” the HC questioned.

The Punjab Police, yesterday, informed the High Court that they were extremely close to apprehending him.

Reports claim Amritpal Singh can surrender at Golden Temple

According to media reports, the ‘ Waris Punjab De’ chief and Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh, is expected to surrender at the Golden Temple. The Punjab Police on Wednesday conducted a flag march in the area. However, there is no official confirmation of this development yet.

#WATCH | Flag march conducted by police in the area around the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab



Our focus is to make sure there are no obstructions on any of the routes leading to the Golden Temple and law and order is maintained: Parminder Singh Bhandal: DCP Law & Order

“Our focus is to make sure there are no obstructions on any of the routes leading to the Golden Temple and law and order is maintained,” conveyed Parminder Singh Bhandal, DCP Law and Order.

#WATCH | Commissioner of Police Amritsar Naunihal Singh speaks on media reports stating Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh likely to surrender at Golden Temple and law and order situation in the city

Commissioner of Police Amritsar Naunihal Singh stated, that every arrangement is made to ensure the public’s safety and security. He acknowledged receiving media stories of Amritpal Singh will turn himself in but declined to corroborate them. He also mentioned that the latter will be dealt with according to the law if he surrendered.