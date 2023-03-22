On 21st March 2023, an illegal arms factory was busted in the Purnia district of Bihar. This operation was carried out by a Special Task Force (STF) team of the West Bengal police. The weapons made here were sold in many parts of the country. Bihar police STF also joined the West Bengal police during this operation.

Joint raid was conducted by STF, Kolkata Police & STF Bihar & one illegal active firearms (7mm pistol) manufacturing unit was unearthed operating in the house of two brothers namely Sourav Choudhary & Sunny Choudhary at Kukran village under Dhamdaha PS area in Purnia, Bihar: STF pic.twitter.com/zX4B7Ekq3m — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

Two brothers named Gaurav and Saurav Chaudhary were reportedly running this factory. Both of them fled before the raid. Three artisans who were making illegal weapons have been arrested. A huge cache of illegal weapons is also recovered from the spot.

20 semifinished improvised firearms (7mm) pistol, one iron made single-shot firearms, two milling machine, two lathe machine, three drilling machines, two grinding machines, working tools & other raw materials used for manufacturing those improvised firearms were recovered: STF pic.twitter.com/Xzyhr7aNZq — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

The operation took place under the Dhamdaha police station in the Purnia district of Bihar. A few days ago, the West Bengal Police arrested three smugglers with illegal weapons made in Bihar. During interrogation, they had told about an illegal arms factory in Purnia, Bihar. On this information, the STF of West Bengal raided the village Kukroon which comes under the Dhamdaha police station area. Kukroon village is about 15 km from the police station.

Three male skilled workers namely Sahid, Sahanabaz Alam and Sahauddin and two female workers namely Puja Kumari, Arti Devi were arrested from the spot while the house owners Sourav Choudhary and Sunny Choudhary are still absconding: STF — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

The House of two brothers named Gaurav and Saurav Chaudhary was being used to run this factory. As soon as they knew of the raid, both brothers fled from the house. The police arrested three artisans who were making illegal weapons on the spot. Of these, two artisans named Mohammad Shahid and Mohammad Shahabuddin are from the Munger district of Bihar. The third artisan, Mohammad Sonu alias Shahnawaz, is a resident of the Bhagalpur district.

In the interrogation by the police, the three artisans have given information about illegal weapons being made in the house for a long time. Two female workers were also detained by the police. They are identified as Puja Kumari and Arti Devi.

आज दिनांक 21.03.23 को बिहार एस.टी.एफ कोलकाता एस.टी.एफ. तथा अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी धमदाहा के नेतृत्व में पूर्णियाँ जिला बल की संयुक्त अभियान में पूर्णियाँ जिला के धमदाहा थाना अंतर्गत कुकरौन न-01 से एक व्यक्ति के घर पर छापेमारी कर मिनीगन फैक्ट्री का उदभेदन किया गया।@bihar_police pic.twitter.com/mwkrH9oWm3 — Purnea Police (@PurneaSp) March 21, 2023

The three arrested artisans Shahabuddin, Shahid, and Sonu also told the police that the weapons made in this factory were sold to Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. The artisans used to get a fixed commission from the Chaudhary brothers on the sale of every weapon.

Police have recovered raw materials for making more than five dozen country-made pistols, 60 iron rods, 50 barrel bodies, 12 plate bodies, two lathe machines, 16 slides, 20 semi-made pistols, and a ready-made country-made pistol from the hideout. The interrogation of the three artisans arrested is going on. A search is on for the absconding accused Gaurav Choudhary and Saurav Choudhary.