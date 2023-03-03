Congress leader Sandeep Dixit urges Delhi LG to file a case against Arvind Kejriwal under IPC section 420

Congress leader Sandeep Dixit has requested Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to register a case under IPC section 420 against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly spreading “misinformation” for political gains.

After meeting the Lieutenant Governor on Friday, the son of former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit, Sandeep Dixit tweeted that he has requested an inquiry into the matter. “Met LG Delhi and requested him to institute an inquiry into all the various allegations of corruption that @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia and their media and party lapdogs have been spreading about me in last 8 years and either prosecute me or prove them as liars,” he tweeted.

Sandeep Dixit has alleged that CM Kejriwal has issued advertisements by sharing wrong data related to PWD schemes, which is directly a case of IPC section 420.

“Arvind Kejriwal repeatedly claims to save the government money in construction work like flyovers, he then issues false advertisements. But the data suggest that the claims made by Arvind Kejriwal in the advertisements are a lie,” he said.

Sandeep Dixit also accused CM Kejriwal of “misusing” funds received at the NGO from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“The NGO in which Arvind Kejriwal used to work, the money received under UNDP was misused by Arvind Kejriwal. He later returned a lump sum of Rs 50 lakh, only after the money was demanded from him. This is a matter of sheer corruption and an inquiry should be done against Kejriwal on the matter,” he further said.

Sandeep Dixit also demanded an inquiry against himself on the allegations made by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

Further attacking the AAP National convenor, Sandeep Dixit said, “Arvind Kejriwal also tarnished the image of my mother and former Delhi CM late Sheila Dixit, for political gains. For defaming me, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia said that the electronic power meter-making company is Sandeep Dixit’s which is a lie.”

“Kejriwal lied that the orange-coloured cluster buses are owned by me. He also lied that the company installing water meters under Delhi Jal Board is also owned by me, which is also a lie,” he added.

Levelling these allegations, Sandeep Dixit has pleaded with the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to investigate it. He has stated that if it is found that Arvind Kejriwal deliberately tried to discredit Sandeep Dixit and his late mother Sheila Dixit, then an FIR should be filed against the Delhi CM.

It is pertinent to note that these allegations have surfaced just when AAP is facing a streak of corruption allegations.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who headed 18 departments in the cabinet, was arrested on February 26 by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain is also in jail for months in an alleged money laundering case. Following this, both ministers stepped down from their posts.

