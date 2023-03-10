Ever since Supriya Shrinate gave up the pretence of being a ‘neutral’ journalist and ‘officially’ joined the Congress party, she had resorted to vile and uncouth behaviour to stay in the political limelight.

While her shenanigans know no bounds, the Executive Editor of India TV Saurav Sharma refused to put up with her unhinged behaviour. He had questioned Supriya Shrinate about Rahul Gandhi’s repeated demand for foreign intervention in the affairs of the Indian State.

Instead of responding to his valid question, the Congress leader chose to mock the journalist instead. “Saurav Sharma, Rahul Gandhi does not seek your approval,” she said with an air of arrogance.

Female version of Sanjay Raut gets schooled 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DdehJJqUQq — alt Bala (@rightarmleftist) March 9, 2023

When Sharma rebuked Supriya Shrinate in a similar fashion, she was not impressed. “I replied to you the way you replied to my question,” the journalist emphasised. This further agitated the Congress leader who then went on to attack him instead of answering his question.

“What you think does not affect me…Behave like an anchor. I don’t need lessons in civility from a news anchor,” she continued. At that point, Saurav Sharma reminded Supriya Shrinate of her past behaviour on live TV and reiterated that he did not need to learn civility from her.

Last month, the Congress leader used dehumanising language for Delhi police personnel, a day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in connection to the liquor policy scam case in the National Capital.

. @HMOIndia is this kind of language by @SupriyaShrinate acceptable for @DelhiPolice, who puts their lives online to keep the city safe? pic.twitter.com/ud6T875p8D — INFERNO (@SmokingLiberals) February 28, 2023

“Neither the agencies of the Central government nor the impotent/eunuch (napunsak) police can scare us (Congress party),” she was heard saying during a press conference.

In May 2021, Supriya Shrinate went on a vitriolic tirade against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra during a political debate on Aaj Tak. “You are a 2 rupee insect that dwells in drains. Shut up Naali ke Keeda. oh, Naali ka keeda. Shut up liar,” she had displayed her uncouth behaviour before the nation.

In July of that year, Supriya Shrinate insinuated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spied on female party leaders such as Smriti Irani and Vasundhara Raje for ‘intimate content’ using the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware.

During a debate on News 18 on the issue of the baseless snooping scandal, the Congress leader said, “Why is the government affixed to the phones of Smriti Irani and Vasundhara Raje? Go and ask them once.”

She further claimed, “I don’t know what they want to check in women’s phones.” With a sinister grin, Shrinate suggested that the mobile phones of female BJP leaders were being tracked for explicit content.

“How can you make such cheap comments despite being a woman? This is the height of vulgarity. What is this nonsense? I object to this kind of language,” Sambit Patra had questioned.

The repeat offender had earlier mocked the Indian army and referred to it as ‘nonsense’ four times during a debate over the standoff between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). On being questioned by the BJP spokesperson, Supriya Shrinate claimed that she was referring to Sambit Patra as nonsense.

When this ARROGANT spokeswoman called me & My Party President “NONSENSE” multiple times ..

I courteously reminded her that “RAHUL GANDHI IS THE BIGGEST NONSENSE OF INDIA” ..Not just Nonsense ..a TRAITOR too ..#NonsenseRahul pic.twitter.com/t9PwuBe60j — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) July 20, 2020

The Congress party is now endowed with several abusive spokespersons but Supriya Shrinate ranks at the top of the list. Earlier, Renuka Chowdhury held the distinction of being the vilest, and uncouth leader in the grand-old party.

In June last year, she grabbed the collar of a Sub Inspector during a protest called by the All India Congress Committee over Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Rahul Gandhi.