On March 2 (local time), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talked to MBA students at Cambridge Judge Business School on the topic ‘Learning to Listen in the 21st Century”. Congress leader Sam Pitroda arranged it, and he was introduced to the students by a professor of Pakistan origin Kamal Munir.

BJP slammed Gandhi for sharing the stage with Munir. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Not only was Rahul Gandhi demanding foreign intervention into India & attacking our sovereignty on foreign soil but look at this now! Apparently, he was sharing the stage with Kamal Munir a Pakistani while he was undermining India & Indian institutions.”

Gandhi spoke about ‘listening’ to the public, the political discourse and different cultures during his talk. Gandhi claimed that democracy in India was under attack. Interestingly, he completely missed the irony that an Opposition leader from India has come abroad to address the students of a prominent university, and no one has stopped him from doing so. It is unknown how he concluded that democracy was under attack.

Furthermore, he again propagated the idea that India is a ‘Union of States’. Despite being schooled by several on social media platforms, Gandhi has continued with the lie. Sadly, his followers also believe that same. He claimed that India is more like the European Union, a union of several nations.

He also peddled the lie that he was locked up in jail multiple times. The image he used, claiming to be from Parliament premises, was actually from Hathras. The photograph was clicked in 2020 when Gandhi and his sister Priyanka were stopped from going to a place under curfew due to the threat of caste-related violence over the strangulation of a girl.

Gandhi claimed he and other political leaders were being spied on using software like Pegasus. He called cases against him an “attack on democracy”. In a bizarre anecdote, Rahul Gandhi claimed that he was very happy and surprised to learn that nobody checked IDs in airports in the (pre-9/11) USA. He added that while his IDs were checked in his own country, he could just walk in and board a plane in the USA. He added that the idea of a ‘safe’ USA was sadly challenged by Bin Laden.

Cambridge and Soros connection

Coming to Cambridge University, the Open Society Foundations (OSF) of Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros has been a member of the University of Cambridge’s Guild of Benefactors since 2013. The same George Soros pledged USD 1 Billion to change the regime in India. His foundation provides post-graduate scholarships in “programmes that represent a long-term response to ongoing social and political transformations in the countries served.”

Soros has recently openly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group. Congress is also playing up the Adani controversy and their leaders, making people wonder if Congress is working in tandem with foreigners interested in regime change, with the 2024 general elections right around the corner.

Gandhi’s appeal for foreign intervention in India’s affairs

During his London visit, Rahul Gandhi once again pitched for foreign intervention in India’s affairs. Gandhi repeatedly called for western nations to interfere in the country’s administration, which shows his desperation to become the PM by any means. BJP leaders, including its national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, slammed Gandhi for the statement. “If there are issues, we solve our own matters internally, but how can Rahul seek the intervention of a foreign nation? What action is he seeking in India? Do we complain about our internal affairs to a neighbour? Today Rahul has emulated Mani Shankar Aiyyar, who sought Pakistan’s help to dislodge PM Modi from power once,” he said. In the past, Gandhi had made similar appeals.

Rahul Gandhi wants everything changed in his favour so he can win elections

Despite leading his party to repeated election debacles across India, Rahul Gandhi’s statements during his latest foreign holiday are all about projecting himself as the ideal West-backed candidate for a regime change in India. He has claimed that from the electoral process, to media and judiciary, everything is against him, and hinted that if all that can be changed, he can then win and “rescue” India.

Again he completely missed the irony that his party has won state elections in the same Indian system. It is just the Gandhi family that the people of India reject. Because there is deep dissatisfaction against the rampant corruption and entitlement identified with the Gandhi family, which held power for several decades in India.

Sharing the stage with a Pakistani professor

Twitter user JIX5A on March 5 pointed out that Kamal Munir, a professor of Pakistani origin, introduced Gandhi.

Munir is a Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Professor of Strategy and Policy at the University of Cambridge. He was part of the team that developed the 2010 Industrial Policy of Pakistan. Munir was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, a state honour bestowed by the President of Pakistan. Munir has recently protected his Twitter account.