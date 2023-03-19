In a conversation with the Sunday Express, pro-Khalistani actor-turned-activist late Sandeep Singh alias Deep Sidhu’s brother 39-year-old Mandeep Singh Sidhu, has claimed that the organisation Waris Punjab De led by Amritpal Singh is different from the organisation started by Deep Sidhu. Mandeep said that the original Waris Punjab De, of which he is part, has nothing to do with the group that goes by the same name and led by Amritpal Singh. Deep Sidhu was killed in a road accident on February 15, 2022.

Amritpal Singh claimed to have taken over Waris Punjab De, an organisation founded by Deep Sidhu in 2021. However, Deep Sidhu’s family denied any links to Amritpal. The organisation’s presidency backed by Deep Sidhu’s family was given to Harnek Singh Uppal, alias Fauji, a Nawanshahr-based ex-serviceman. They failed to get traction and followers compared to Amritpal Singh, who rose to fame quickly.

Uppal said, “Deep’s family, including his mother and brother, were the real forces who stood behind him when Delhi Police booked Deep. After Deep’s death, Amritpal came from Dubai but did not even bother to meet his family or express condolences. The family was still in shock, and all of a sudden, a man came and took over their son’s dream project for Punjab. We decided to stand with the family and get a separate organisation registered. Using Sri Guru Granth Sahib as a shield in a personal case and indulging in violence can never be our way.”

During the conversation, Mandeep said his family does not believe in waging ‘war against the government for a separate homeland for Sikhs’. Mandeep practices as a lawyer at Ludhiana district courts. He is a patron of the Deep Sidhu Memorial Trust.

Both Waris Punjab De organisations use Deep Sidhu as their face. They call him the “source of inspiration” on social media. Not to forget, Mandeep attended a program organised by Amritpal Singh’s organisation on Deep Sidhu’s death anniversary. At that time, Mandeep said he attended the event only to pay respect to his brother.

Welcoming Mandeep from the stage, Amritpal said, “Today, Deep’s brother is among us. (It was) said that we have issues with them; we are against them, and them are against us. I have never uttered a word against anyone. Yes, differences are created when we do not sit together, but today he has come here, and I am thankful to him… tussi shaheed da parivaar ja ho, tussi jo hukam laonge saanu manzoor houga, assi peeche ni hatde… (you are family of our martyr, we will never disobey your orders).”

The two ‘Waris Punjab De’

Mandeep pointed out that he is part ‘Waris Punjab De’, registered at Fatehgarh Sahib. Amritpal Singh’s organisation is ‘Warris Panj-aab de’, registered at Moga. “People will slowly understand the difference,” he said.

Amritpal Singh’s organisation was making headlines because of the march he was conducting across Punjab. He was propagating himself as a Sikh leader for Khalistan, similar to that of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The organisation faced strong criticism from all fractions when they used Shri Guru Granth Sahib as a shield while attacking Ajnala Police Station in Amritsar Rural on February 23 to get one of his aides Lovepreet Toofan free from police custody.

A memorial site for Deep Sidhu is being built under the supervision of Mandeep Singh. He said his organisation could not side with Amritpal’s organisation at any cost due to the ideological difference. He said, “My brother had launched Waris Punjab De with another ideology…not the one he (Amritpal) is now taking it to. Deep had said that talks are the (only) way, but Amritpal is asking youths to pick up weapons. He is misusing Deep’s name and portraying him as a separatist.”

Mandeep added, “Violence and weapons are not our way. We are not waging any battle against the government. We will fight for the rights of Punjab, but there is a way to do that. In July last year, we got our group registered separately at Fatehgarh Sahib to make it clear to police and other authorities that we have nothing to do with Amritpal Singh’s group and its activities.” According to Mandeep, Amritpal sounds too extreme and violent in his speeches. “Youth like it, and he will get more followers,” he added.

Amritpal used Deep Sidhu’s official page without permission, claimed Mandeep

Speaking about how Amritpal allegedly took over the organisation, Mandeep said Amritpal’s group used Deep Sidhu’s official Facebook page just five days after the accident. “He took over the FB page of Waris Punjab De. They created a new logo of Waris Punjab De and posted from Deep’s page on February 20, 2022, that all his fans should follow that page,” Mandeep added. There were around 5 lakh followers on Deep Sidhu’s page when the post was added. It gave an impression that Amritpal was the authorised successor, but “it was done without our permission,” Mandeep claimed.

He said, “Amritpal claims he was in touch with my brother before his death, but we have no proof of that. His (Amritpal’s) number was blocked on Deep’s phone. Most of Deep’s close associates who were with him when he had floated Waris Punjab De said they did not know Amritpal and how he could be made the president (of the group), but then some others said Amritpal should be the president. However, as a family, we were not willing to make Amritpal the president of my brother’s venture. At the time, we were too (emotionally) shattered to get into all this and tell people that he was made the (organisation’s) head without the family’s consent.”

Though Mandeep says there is no proof of Deep’s association with Amritpal Singh, OpIndia accessed some Clubhouse recordings in which Amritpal organised one, and Deep was the speaker. Our report on Clubhouse recordings can be seen here.

NIA summoned Mandeep in a Republic Day violence case

When Deep Sidhu came under investigation agencies’ radar during the farmer protests, National Investigation Agency also sent a notice to Mandeep. He said, “Whatever happened on Republic Day was in the heat of the moment. Deep had not instigated violence; instead, he had gone there to bring protesters back from the Red Fort. Protesters had reached there two hours before him.”

Delhi Police arrested Deep Sidhu for his alleged role in the Republic Day violence on January 26, 2021, when a large group of protesters entered Delhi and created havoc under the guise of a Tractor Rally. They hoisted two alien flags on Red Fort. Later, Sidhu was granted bail in the case. Interestingly, when Deep was on the run from the police, he released a video message claiming he was being sidelined and framed in the matter, and he would soon expose the “leaders” in the farmer protests. He also claimed farmer union leaders instigated the protesters at Red Fort. He released no statement on that matter and later died in a road accident.

‘Public sentiments’ – Mandeep denied links to pro-Khalistan slogans

At the time of his cremation, pro-Khalistan slogans were raised in Ludhiana. Mandeep claimed those were “public sentiments” and family had nothing to do with it. He said, “Instead, we had asked for additional security. Deep…never said we need a separate country. Amritpal talks of a separate country for Sikhs, and that’s the difference between them and us”.

Mandeep said that the Ajnala violence was also a failure of the police and government. “This way, anyone can storm inside the police station and get anyone freed with pressure,” he said.

Amritpal Singh was declared a fugitive

On March 18, Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh and his associates in Punjab. Security personnel from Central agencies, including CRPF in the state for the G20 summit, joined the operation with Punjab Police. The Police arrested 78 associates of Amritpal Singh during the operation. However, Singh was still on the run when this report was written. Punjab Police issued an advisory not to believe rumours on social media. Furthermore, internet services were shut in the state until March 19, 12 PM, and extended to March 20, 12 PM. Punjab Government imposed Section 144 in the state to ensure law and order.