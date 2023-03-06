Monday, March 6, 2023
HomeMediaEditor-in-chief of popular Punjabi paper 'Ajit' writes to Punjab Governor, mentions threats by police...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Editor-in-chief of popular Punjabi paper ‘Ajit’ writes to Punjab Governor, mentions threats by police and discrimination by Punjab govt to ‘teach him a lesson’

Barinder Singh said that the Punjab government has stopped all ads to the publication "to teach a lesson to Ajit Group".

OpIndia Staff
Ajit Samachar
Ajit Group of Publications' editor in chief wrote to Punjab Governor, alleged discrimination by Punjab Govt (Image: IE/Ajit)
5

On March 4, Editor-in-Chief of Ajit Group of Publications, Barinder Singh, wrote to the Governor of Punjab Banwari Lal Purohit alleging vendetta by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab. Barinder Singh said that the Punjab government has stopped all ads to the publication “to teach a lesson to Ajit Group”. He also alleged that the police officials threatened to implicate him in false and fabricated cases.

In his letter to the governor, Singh said that Ajit Group of Publications is a prestigious media group that has long served society. Ajit, which is the largest circulated Punjabi daily, is popular among Punjabis worldwide. Dr Sadhu Singh Hamdard, the founder of Ajit Group of Publications, was awarded Padma Shri in 1984, and Singh was awarded Padma Shri in 1990, followed by Padma Bhushan in 2016.

Expressing his pain, he said, “But with great pain, I am sorry to say that the present Punjab Government is somehow annoyed with ‘Ajit’ on its policy matters and some other reasons best known to them.”

Mentioning that all ads stopped to Ajit Group since November 28, 2022, Singh said, “To teach ‘lesson’ to Ajit Group, the present Government has stopped all its Government advertisements from November 28, 2022. They have also ordered all the Government Departments from top to bottom level that not even a small tender notice should get published in Ajit Group. Above all, it is more humiliating for a person like me to get threats from Police Officials to implicate me in false and fabricated cases.”

Furthermore, government officials allegedly restricted the entry of Ajit’s Staff Reporter, Special Reporter, Cameraman, and Videographer during the budget session in the State Assembly. He added, “It was my duty to write to you about all these episodes concerning our Group. You are a Principled Hon’ble Governor, also having a long and vast experience in the field of politics.”

Political leaders react to the letter

Opposition leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Akali Dal, and Congress reacted to the letter written by Ajit’s editor-in-chief.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Subhash Sharma said, “Dr Bajinder Hamdard, the pillar of Punjab’s fearless journalism, in his letter has put before the country the truth of the dictatorial government running in Punjab. I request Bhagwant Mann Ji not to follow Indira Gandhi’s policy of censoring the press. Withdraw the undeclared emergency.”

BJP’s national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, “Punjab’s leading newspaper Ajit being threatened by Police (per letter written by Editor-in-Chief to Governor) and Ajit reporters not allowed inside Assembly! Reason: Ajit reports AAP Govt failures! Corruption and Arm Twisting Media seems to have become favourite sport of AAP Govt!”

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Petty politics and remote control of Arvind Kejriwal has created a pathetic situation in Punjab. Highly respected media personality S. Barjinder Hamdard Ji had to write to Governor, Punjab abt biased behaviour of AAP Govt towards Ajit. Deplorable act of AAP Punjab.”

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Anguished to learn that CM Bhagwant Mann has stooped so low that he has now started issuing threats to Ajit Editor S. Barjinder Singh Ji Hamdard to implicate him in false cases. All because he refused to publish false & fabricated news items pushed by the CM’s PR team!”

SAD MP Harsimrar Kaur Badal said, “Freedom of press being muzzled in Punjab like in days of Emergency. Leading Pbi paper Ajit Editor forced to approach Governor due to threats from police. Ajit reporters not allowed into Vidhan Sabha. This is fate of all who dare to question this corrupt AAP govt and its failed CM.”

SAD General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia said, “Freedom of press being muzzled in Pb like in days of Emergency. Leading Pbi paper Ajit Editor forced to approach Gov due to threats from police. Ajit reporters not allowed into VS. This is fate of all who dare to question this corrupt govt& it’s failed CM Bhagwant Mann.”

Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, “The attack on freedom of press during the AAP Punjab regime is totally unheard of. Recent restrictions against govt advertisements to Ajit because the institution doesn’t follow Punjab Government diktats.”

Bhagwant Mann government is yet to react to the letter by the esteemed journalist.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAAP government Punjab
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
623,047FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com