On March 4, Editor-in-Chief of Ajit Group of Publications, Barinder Singh, wrote to the Governor of Punjab Banwari Lal Purohit alleging vendetta by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab. Barinder Singh said that the Punjab government has stopped all ads to the publication “to teach a lesson to Ajit Group”. He also alleged that the police officials threatened to implicate him in false and fabricated cases.

In his letter to the governor, Singh said that Ajit Group of Publications is a prestigious media group that has long served society. Ajit, which is the largest circulated Punjabi daily, is popular among Punjabis worldwide. Dr Sadhu Singh Hamdard, the founder of Ajit Group of Publications, was awarded Padma Shri in 1984, and Singh was awarded Padma Shri in 1990, followed by Padma Bhushan in 2016.

Expressing his pain, he said, “But with great pain, I am sorry to say that the present Punjab Government is somehow annoyed with ‘Ajit’ on its policy matters and some other reasons best known to them.”

Mentioning that all ads stopped to Ajit Group since November 28, 2022, Singh said, “To teach ‘lesson’ to Ajit Group, the present Government has stopped all its Government advertisements from November 28, 2022. They have also ordered all the Government Departments from top to bottom level that not even a small tender notice should get published in Ajit Group. Above all, it is more humiliating for a person like me to get threats from Police Officials to implicate me in false and fabricated cases.”

Furthermore, government officials allegedly restricted the entry of Ajit’s Staff Reporter, Special Reporter, Cameraman, and Videographer during the budget session in the State Assembly. He added, “It was my duty to write to you about all these episodes concerning our Group. You are a Principled Hon’ble Governor, also having a long and vast experience in the field of politics.”

Political leaders react to the letter

Opposition leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Akali Dal, and Congress reacted to the letter written by Ajit’s editor-in-chief.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Subhash Sharma said, “Dr Bajinder Hamdard, the pillar of Punjab’s fearless journalism, in his letter has put before the country the truth of the dictatorial government running in Punjab. I request Bhagwant Mann Ji not to follow Indira Gandhi’s policy of censoring the press. Withdraw the undeclared emergency.”

BJP’s national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, “Punjab’s leading newspaper Ajit being threatened by Police (per letter written by Editor-in-Chief to Governor) and Ajit reporters not allowed inside Assembly! Reason: Ajit reports AAP Govt failures! Corruption and Arm Twisting Media seems to have become favourite sport of AAP Govt!”

Punjab’s leading newspaper Ajit being threatened by Police (per letter written by Editor-in-Chief to Governor)+Ajit reporters not allowed inside Assembly!



Reason:Ajit reports AAP Govt failures!



Corruption & Arm Twisting Media seems to have become favourite sport of AAP Govt! — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) March 5, 2023

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Petty politics and remote control of Arvind Kejriwal has created a pathetic situation in Punjab. Highly respected media personality S. Barjinder Hamdard Ji had to write to Governor, Punjab abt biased behaviour of AAP Govt towards Ajit. Deplorable act of AAP Punjab.”

Petty politics & remote control of @ArvindKejriwal has created a pathetic situation in Punjab.



Highly respected media personality S. Barjinder Hamdard Ji had to write to Governor, Punjab abt biased behaviour of AAP Govt towards @dailyajitnews



Deplorable act of @AAPPunjab pic.twitter.com/dxU2tb3WSg — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) March 4, 2023

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Anguished to learn that CM Bhagwant Mann has stooped so low that he has now started issuing threats to Ajit Editor S. Barjinder Singh Ji Hamdard to implicate him in false cases. All because he refused to publish false & fabricated news items pushed by the CM’s PR team!”

Anguished to learn that CM @BhagwantMann has stooped so low that he has now started issuing threats to @dailyajitnews Editor S. Barjinder Singh Ji Hamdard to implicate him in false cases. All because he refused to publish false & fabricated news items pushed by the CM’s PR team! pic.twitter.com/Erh6M5aztO — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) March 5, 2023

SAD MP Harsimrar Kaur Badal said, “Freedom of press being muzzled in Punjab like in days of Emergency. Leading Pbi paper Ajit Editor forced to approach Governor due to threats from police. Ajit reporters not allowed into Vidhan Sabha. This is fate of all who dare to question this corrupt AAP govt and its failed CM.”

Freedom of press being muzzled in Punjab like in days of Emergency. Leading Pbi paper Ajit Editor forced to approach Governor due to threats from police. Ajit reporters not allowed into Vidhan Sabha. This is fate of all who dare to question this corrupt AAP govt & it’s failed CM. pic.twitter.com/hcyGiUfQai — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) March 5, 2023

SAD General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia said, “Freedom of press being muzzled in Pb like in days of Emergency. Leading Pbi paper Ajit Editor forced to approach Gov due to threats from police. Ajit reporters not allowed into VS. This is fate of all who dare to question this corrupt govt& it’s failed CM Bhagwant Mann.”

Freedom of press being muzzled in Pb like in days of Emergency. Leading Pbi paper @dailyajitnews Editor forced to approach Gov due to threats from police. Ajit reporters not allowed into VS. This is fate of all who dare to question this corrupt govt& it’s failed CM @BhagwantMann pic.twitter.com/WOWZ0kSSlv — Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) March 5, 2023

Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, “The attack on freedom of press during the AAP Punjab regime is totally unheard of. Recent restrictions against govt advertisements to Ajit because the institution doesn’t follow Punjab Government diktats.”

The attack on freedom of press during the @AAPPunjab regime is totally unheard of.

Recent restrictions against govt advertisements to @dailyajitnews because the institution doesn’t follow @PunjabGovtIndia diktats . pic.twitter.com/924ekAIPeU — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) March 5, 2023

Bhagwant Mann government is yet to react to the letter by the esteemed journalist.