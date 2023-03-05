Sunday, March 5, 2023
HomeNews ReportsFormer Union Minister Shivraj Patil's 81-year-old cousin shoots himself dead with a licensed revolver
News Reports
Updated:

Former Union Minister Shivraj Patil’s 81-year-old cousin shoots himself dead with a licensed revolver

At about nine in the morning on Sunday, Chandrasekhar Patil Chakurkar, also known as Hanmantrao Patil, shot himself in the head with his licensed revolver at his Adarsh Colony residence in Latur.

OpIndia Staff
4

On Sunday, March 5, former Union Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar’s cousin brother shot himself dead at his home in Latur, Maharashtra. Before killing himself at home, the 81-year-old cousin of the former minister sent his loved ones a goodbye text message.

According to the police, at about nine in the morning, Chandrasekhar Patil Chakurkar, also known as Hanmantrao Patil, shot himself in the head with his licensed revolver at his Adarsh Colony residence in Latur. The reason for the suicide is not known yet. But reportedly, he appeared to be in pain due to an ailment he had been battling for a number of years.

Hanmantrao frequently visited the former minister’s “Devghar” home as he lived nearby. They used to go for a morning regularly together. After that, they go to Shivraj Patil’s house, have tea while reading the day’s paper. Like every day, today also Chandrasekhar Patil Chakurkar left Shivraj Patil’s house and went to his own house. After some time, a gunshot was heard from the house, after which his servant and Shiraj Patil’s son Shailesh Patil rushed to the house. There, they saw Chandrasekhar Patil Chakurkar lying in a pool of blood. They immediately informed the police about the same.

Senior officers including Additional Superintendent of Police Dibesh Fever, Deputy SP Jitendra Jagdale, and others arrived at the location for further investigation while the former home minister’s son was also present when the incident took place. The cousin of the Congress leader lived in the Adarsh Colony neighbourhood. The postmortem of the body has been sent to a government hospital. Shivraj Patil, a senior Congress leader and a former Union minister, is active in politics.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
622,833FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com