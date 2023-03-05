On Sunday, March 5, former Union Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar’s cousin brother shot himself dead at his home in Latur, Maharashtra. Before killing himself at home, the 81-year-old cousin of the former minister sent his loved ones a goodbye text message.

According to the police, at about nine in the morning, Chandrasekhar Patil Chakurkar, also known as Hanmantrao Patil, shot himself in the head with his licensed revolver at his Adarsh Colony residence in Latur. The reason for the suicide is not known yet. But reportedly, he appeared to be in pain due to an ailment he had been battling for a number of years.

Hanmantrao frequently visited the former minister’s “Devghar” home as he lived nearby. They used to go for a morning regularly together. After that, they go to Shivraj Patil’s house, have tea while reading the day’s paper. Like every day, today also Chandrasekhar Patil Chakurkar left Shivraj Patil’s house and went to his own house. After some time, a gunshot was heard from the house, after which his servant and Shiraj Patil’s son Shailesh Patil rushed to the house. There, they saw Chandrasekhar Patil Chakurkar lying in a pool of blood. They immediately informed the police about the same.

Senior officers including Additional Superintendent of Police Dibesh Fever, Deputy SP Jitendra Jagdale, and others arrived at the location for further investigation while the former home minister’s son was also present when the incident took place. The cousin of the Congress leader lived in the Adarsh Colony neighbourhood. The postmortem of the body has been sent to a government hospital. Shivraj Patil, a senior Congress leader and a former Union minister, is active in politics.