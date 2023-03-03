In a big boost to India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat ambitions, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has announced a major investment in Karnataka that will generate over one lakh jobs, according to an official statement on Friday.

As much as 300 acres of land has been identified for this purpose near the Bengaluru International Airport in Doddaballapura and Devanahalli taluks. A team from Foxconn — led by Young Liu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and comprising 16 senior leaders — was in Bengaluru on Friday.

They were welcomed at the airport by C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT and Biotechnology, Science and Technology and Skill Development.

The visit began with a walkthrough of the world-class new terminal 2, recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by a detailed presentation by senior executives from Bengaluru Airport International Limited (BIAL) on cargo infrastructure and facilities at the airport. The team then proceeded to the site view of the proposed area.

Chief Minister and Young Liu discussed Foxconn’s investment plans and Bommai assured full support for the project. The electronics manufacturing project is expected to generate more than 1,00,000 employment opportunities in the next 10 years within the state, the CM said.

Foxconn is the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, with total revenue exceeding New Taiwan dollar 6 trillion in 2022. As of last year, it ranks 20th in the Fortune Global 500.

The company has 173 campuses and offices in 24 countries or regions around the world. The primary product segments for the company include Smart Consumer Electronics, such as smartphones, TVs, game consoles, Cloud and Networking Products which comprised servers, and communication networks; computing products such as computers, tablets, and components and others such as connectors, mechanical parts, services, etc.

