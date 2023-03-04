The third Gender, as they call it, is not a new concept to India and Indians. It has always been a part of our society. Kinnars, as we call them, with Hijras being the more commonly used term, have always been treated as part of society. From organising dedicated pandals on yearly basis to taking their blessings on a happy occasion like marriage or the arrival of a newborn in the family, they have been accorded respect. But these are the things of the past, and like everything else, Indian society is evolving too by becoming more accepting, with more and more focus on lessening their hardships and better inclusion in society.

With the rapidly pacing strides of “wokeness” in the western world, globalisation has allowed it to make inroads towards the Indian Subcontinent since we have always been at the receiving end of the repercussions of all their good and particularly the bad deeds, since the time we gained independence “at the stroke of midnight” in 1947. Well, I consider that to be independence only in letters and not in spirit but that is a discussion for some other time. Coming back to wokeness, another ramification of this ideology is the new meaning of gender identity being assigned to it by the west. The new meaning being pushed, with greater intensity every day, is not only locking horns with social norms and common sense but basic biology.

Along with other possible ramifications of this new dogma, the worst possible nightmare coming true is its impact on young minds who are at the highest risk of the contagion. In the name of freedom of choice, their mind is being poisoned, making them doubt their identity and question the societal rules that have preserved the entire human race from turning wild.

It is not only being injected into the minds but also through the mutilation of genitals. Under the pretext of exploring and redefining their sexuality, the use of puberty blockers affects their natural hormonal growth, thus preventing them to have a natural adolescence and what follows afterwards. In effect, they are selling dreams instead of acceptance, while these medical procedures are destroying the lives of young gullible minds by introducing irreversible alterations in their body which gets worse, as time goes by, with added medical and appearance issues.

The mere thought of these procedures, which are completely against the innate nature of parenthood, being performed on one’s children sends chills down the spine. But this will not remain just a thought for very long if we do not stand up to this farcical charade of “my life, my body, my rules” in time.

One more reason making this even more worrisome is that the more it germinates, the more real it becomes. For starters, a biological man wanting to use a women’s restroom and paying no heed to the need for a woman’s privacy in public spaces. Take for instance, a man identifying himself as a woman and asking to be a part of a women’s sports team, completely ignoring the difference in the respective physical strengths of a biological male and female.

This further extends to a biological male wanting to compete as a woman in beauty pageants and hilariously, winning one. A very recent and most prominent example is a biological man getting to compete alongside a woman in the Miss Universe pageant, openly declaring this as the victory of trans women on a global stage. In the aftermath, it is safe to say that the slippery slope is a thing of the past since they have gained much ground already.

As we dig deeper into this, we find instances where a person not only feels like belonging to a different gender but also flushes age considerations down the drain. For instance, an adult identifying themselves as a child. Now you might dismiss this as insanity, which it is, with the only difference here being this not being far from reality.

A few days ago, I scrolled through a piece where a middle-aged man, wearing vests and shorts, entered a children’s park and started making real kids uncomfortable. Now, this might be a result of mental imbalance, though psychiatrists would be the better ones to comment. However, one thing that everyone would agree to is that such lax freedom at times is what distorts the order established in society.

What is next then? Feeling like animals, aliens and the list goes on. Also, with the speed at which it is gaining its roots among the common population in the west, with more and more people identifying themselves as non-binary, treating it in a way as something completely normal. I am afraid, if not Europe, then at least the whole of America might turn homosexual, pansexual, demisexual, and whatever suits them fine, in the coming years. This sounds scary and the scarier part is that all of this getting institutional backing.

Now there is one more aspect to it where we find that they have made their way into the most sacred institution in every country, the armed forces. Thankfully Indian Armed Forces are still far away from falling prey to this, while their American counterparts have already given up while Russians standing strong giving no two hoots about it. American folks are taking it to the next level with some sections of society asking to give pardon to a corrupt army man due to the mere fact of him belonging to LGBTQA+++ and the list only keeps getting longer. They didn’t even leave the equipment in symbolizing solidarity, I am not making this up, they really had painted their missiles, the one sent to Ukraine to take Russia on, in pride colours.

One more point that we cannot afford to miss is the growing popularity of pride month. The month of July has been appropriated by the propagandists and is gaining momentum at a rapid scale with corporates and government institutions openly backing it with greater resolve every coming year.

The main intent behind having a pride month should be to spread awareness in order to increase acceptance but in the current scenario, its purpose is being defeated with the steps being taken in a different direction than what was intended. An example of this is a new feature unlocked by big tech, LinkedIn the most prominent one, to choose pronouns on one’s social media profile. Now in the words of Matt Walsh, an American media personality, if this is how it is, then why to leave it at pronouns, we should be able to choose our own adjectives as well and get offended if someone doesn’t subscribe to our self- description.

The traction they are gaining in the pride parades in our country, with each passing year, is increasing manifolds with the capital city ahead of others in this regard. Along with openly kissing in public, the yearly ritual includes shouting anti-Hindutva slogans at the top of their voices. Now even if we put aside Hinduism’s centuries-old open acceptance of the third gender in society, the more valid question to put before them is why singling out one religion and treating others with utmost caution while their self-proclaimed hatred towards homosexuality is world-famous. The most ironic thing is their open collusion with the Abrahamics who are their biggest critics.

The main motive behind shoving it down our throat so badly is to mainstream it, to take the idea to every single mind left behind because repetitive lies become the truth when it becomes a part of our subconscious. They shout at the top of their voice, to make it an inherent part of our culture and make our society conform to their ideas. We can always accept progressive changes at the societal level but this mainstreaming has caused some serious trouble in western societies, mainly the United States, with children very early in life starting to wonder which gender they belong to, and in many cases, ending up identifying themselves as gender fluid and this is where the process of indoctrination starts.

Now, I am not against gender reassignment, but one needs to be informed enough before reaching a conclusion which comes with experience over the years. It can adversely impact their physical and mental health for their whole life. In earlier days, a person was required to undergo psychological testing to be sure. But now this is reaching farther extremes with the newest suggestion being not assigning any gender and having the freedom to explore everything. Again, I am not making this up, but this is being openly exercised in California where they have started issuing gender-neutral birth certificates. This gives the most convenient excuse to blame everything on gender.

Enough about the problem, talking about the solutions at hand, I feel in order to create awareness, we need to use their very means to counter the propaganda. And the biggest sword they wield is the use of big fancy words like freedom of expression, civil liberties etc while we know of it being an intellectual coverup. In no way are they trying to seek acceptance but forcing their own vague beliefs onto us. And this will start by going back to the roots since there is hardly anything that our ages-old science and literature cannot answer or do not have a solution to.

Acceptance, not alteration, should be the end goal and in order to achieve that, an ample amount of time needs to be taken to understand oneself, both internally and externally, to avoid confusion and keep clear of the vagaries in order to make an informed choice. Vipassana, an ancient meditation technique, can be taken the help of instead of the rightly banned shock therapy to “correct” one’s gender. We just need to translate the answers and make them presentable to our youth comprising millennials and Gen Z.

Coming to institutional efforts, in some recent developments, Govt of Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Mahant Yogi Adityanath, has taken some crucial steps in this direction. From sanctioning funds for a university to enable their higher education, to reserving jobs for them at a mainstream metro station, not only in words but substance which is clearly shown in painting the very station in pride colours. This is just the beginning and we can be hopeful of much more in store with new kinds of administrators at the helm having a much deeper understanding of the Indian culture and values.

Talking about the western world particularly, some states like Florida are coming forward and taking substantial steps like Governor Ron DeSantis, of the Republican Party, banning gender transitioning surgeries on children with immediate effect, amidst heavy criticism.

As more and more people are becoming aware, they are standing up to this gender fascism and starting to push back but the kind of intensity required to nullify the damage already done is nowhere close. Towards the end, I would like to underscore that a person might feel trapped in their own body and have all the right to free themselves but if the Right to Dignified Life and the Right to Freedom of expression applies to those who have succumbed to this new-age propaganda and proclaimed their new genders, then it also applies to us, whether to accept or reject it. One’s perception of himself/herself/their self is one’s own doing whether in awareness or misbelief, but it cannot be and should not be forced onto others.