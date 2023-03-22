Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Heavy Police deployment outside Indian High Commission in London in the wake of protests planned by Khalistan supporters

Earlier today, the Indian government had removed all security from the British High Commission and British Envoy's residence as a reciprocal move after Khalistanis stormed the Indian High Commission in London earlier this month.

Ashish Dev Priy Ojha
Image Source: Twitter
Heavy police have been deployed outside the Indian High Commission in London. This comes in the wake of another Khalistani protest which is planned for today. Until now the British government has failed to contain anti-India activities on its soil. In fact, the lacklustre attitude of British law enforcement agencies has led to the emboldening of Khalistani secessionists which is creating law and order problems in India too.

The UK has deployed heavy security cover in the wake of protests called upon by Khalistani elements. 

The deployment of additional police force comes in the wake of criticism of Britain for failing to provide adequate security to the Indian High Commission earlier this month when a bevvy of Khalistani supporters swarmed the Indian mission and desecrated the tricolour hoisted outside the building. 

Four days ago, the British government allowed Khalistani extremists to protest outside the Indian High Commission, and the protestors turned violent and desecrated the Indian flag. The British government has been a mute spectator of all this violence directed against the Indian Mission in London.

India had now sought an explanation from the top UK diplomat in the country over the lack of security outside the Indian High Commission in London.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had called upon the UK government to arrest and prosecute the pro-Khalistan elements who were responsible for the incident. It had asked the UK government to ensure that such incidents do not repeat in the future.

The MEA issued a statement that read “An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK”

Earlier today, the Indian government had removed all security from the British High Commission and British Envoy’s residence. This was seen as a reciprocal move on India’s part after its High Commission was allowed to be attacked by Khalistani separatists a few days ago.

The Indian government had strongly condemned the attack and had summoned the British High Commissioner to register its strong protest. India is particularly furious because Indian authorities had informed their British counterparts about possible violent protests by pro-Khalistan groups, but the British govt ignored that input.

The attack on the Indian High Commission in London caused a significant uproar in India. It remains to be seen how the British government handles the protests planned out the Indian High Commission for today.

