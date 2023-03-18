Leopard enters India from Pakistan by crossing the border, netizens welcome this ‘trespassing’

A leopard had entered India from Pakistan side after crossing the international border in Ramgarh sub sector of Samba earlier today. Video of the same has been released by the Border Security Force (BSF) and shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | A leopard was spotted entering Indian territory by crossing the International Border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba today around 7pm. Police issued an alert for the locals residing near the border.



(Source: BSF) pic.twitter.com/Zii349MdW4 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

This left the netizens amused who said they welcome such kind of ‘trespassing’ from Pakistan side.

Aisi trespassing allowed hai ❤️ — Rishpal Singh🇮🇳 (@Rishpalsingh_) March 18, 2023

Yeh chalega..bus bomb lagake na bhej de yeh bsdwale — PUNther (@pink_punther) March 18, 2023

Netizens said how this kind of ‘trespassing’ is fine as long as the ones trespassing are not wearing bombs.

Netizens were referring to the Islamist terrorists who have often crossed border from Pakistan side to unleash terror on Indian soil.

RAW agent coming back from mission. — mj (@StocksManoj) March 18, 2023

Some even joked how it might be a RAW agent returning after a successful mission. RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) is the intelligence agency of India.

Leh! Even leopards are not feeling safe in Pak. — Ankit Agrawal (@ankitech25) March 18, 2023

Some even joked how even animals don’t want to live in a poverty-stricken country.

Overall, Indians cheered the homecoming of the leopard in India from Pakistan.