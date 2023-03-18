Saturday, March 18, 2023
HomeNews ReportsLeopard enters India from Pakistan by crossing the border, netizens welcome this 'trespassing'
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Leopard enters India from Pakistan by crossing the border, netizens welcome this ‘trespassing’

Overall, Indians cheered the homecoming of the leopard in India from Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff
Leopard entering India from Pakistan (image courtesy: ANI)
16

A leopard had entered India from Pakistan side after crossing the international border in Ramgarh sub sector of Samba earlier today. Video of the same has been released by the Border Security Force (BSF) and shared by news agency ANI.

This left the netizens amused who said they welcome such kind of ‘trespassing’ from Pakistan side.

Netizens said how this kind of ‘trespassing’ is fine as long as the ones trespassing are not wearing bombs.

Netizens were referring to the Islamist terrorists who have often crossed border from Pakistan side to unleash terror on Indian soil.

Some even joked how it might be a RAW agent returning after a successful mission. RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) is the intelligence agency of India.

Some even joked how even animals don’t want to live in a poverty-stricken country.

Overall, Indians cheered the homecoming of the leopard in India from Pakistan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsleopard entering india from pakistan
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
624,999FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com