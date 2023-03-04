On Thursday (March 2) evening, two men breached the security at the Holkar stadium in the Indore city of Madhya Pradesh and entered the Indian dressing room during Day 2 of the 3rd Test match against Australia.

As per a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the accused were identified as one Javed and Qayyum. They are said to be the residents of Mewati mohalla of Indore.

The duo managed to dodge the security personnel and sneak into the men’s dressing room through the kitchen. Javed and Qayyum, who identified as cricket fans, took selfies with ace Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara.

On realising the breach of security, the stadium officials called in the police. The duo was arrested and taken away by the police. A bomb disposal squad was also called in and the premises were searched thoroughly for any suspicious items.

Tukoganj Town Inspector (TI) Kanlesh Sharma confirmed the development but claimed that only one of the two men entered the dressing room. Javed is said to run a stall in Indore.

India loses 3rd Test to Australia

It must be mentioned that Australia managed to clinch the 3rd Test comfortably with 9 wickets to spare. The visitors wrapped up the Indian first innings at 109 and then went on to put up 197 on the scoreboard.

India failed to make a comeback in the 2nd innings and was able to put a lead of 77 runs. Australia was able to chase the score easily in just 18.5 over with the loss of just 1 wicket. Nonetheless, the Indian team is leading the ‘Border-Gavaskar Trophy’ series by 2-1, with one match to spare.