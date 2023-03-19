Amidst attempts at an image makeover of Shamima Begum, a 20-year-old Yazidi sex slave exposed how the former ISIS bride was at the helm of undergoing training in suicide belts and guns.

The eyewitness, identified as one ‘Dila’ (name changed), was interviewed by documentary producer Alan Duncan in North Kurdistan (Iraq) for The Sun news paper.

Dila narrated that Shamima was part of a terrorist training camp (called Students of Sharia), wherein they were taught to use guns (shotguns and M16 assault rifles) and suicide belts.

The survivor victims of western isis are now feared by isis as they are the witnesses.

Every single western isis female was involved directly, indirectly with the slavery and crimes of isis.

Fear the ones who are back, fear are govts, media appeasement of isis. — Alan Duncan (@Alanduncan2469) March 19, 2023

She informed that ISIS terrorists at that ‘makeshift school’ trained from dawn to dusk and attended lectures on Sharia law. It was at that training camp in Deir ez-Zor in Syria where the victim saw Shamima Begum.

She warned the interviewer against the ‘fake new persona’ of the former ISIS bride. Dila said, “It is fake by Begum. Living with ISIS women and ISIS in general, I understand how they think, how loyal they are to their Sharia ideas.”

She emphasised, “Even if they are not in ISIS – I don’t think they have an open mentality, I am certain. They are faking facts, women of ISIS will never change, they still believe in what they believe.”

Shamima was friends with a German slave master who sold my sister: Dila

One of the reasons why Dila remembered Shamima so distinctly was because she too had to attend the same terrorist training camp as her. She recounted how Yazidi women were subjected to forced conversions and brutally assaulted if they resisted.

They were coerced to attend lessons in Sharia. Given that Dila was able to convince the ISIS terrorists that she was ‘one of them’, they let her attend the training camp.

The Yazidi sex slave informed the interviewer that Shamima Begum was good friends with a German ISIS slave master, presumably named ‘Um-Herrera.’ The latter had sold several Yazidi girls, including Dila’s 14-year-old sister (who is still missing).

“I assumed they were close friends because of the way they talked to each other,” Dila recounted.

Shamima Begum was not a stay-at-home housewife: Eyewitness

Following the birth of her first child, Shamima Begum reportedly joined the brutal ‘morality police’ of ISIS. Alan Duncan reported that she carried a Kalashnikov assault rifle and helped in stitching suicide bombing vests.

Although the ISIS bride had claimed to be a ‘stay-at-home housewife’, eyewitnesses told the documentary producer that Shamima was an active ISIS terrorist.

She reportedly gave speeches to incite suicide bombers, keeping a record of those who wished to fight for the Islamic State and conduct suicide attacks. According to her ‘jihadi husband’, Yago Riedijk, Shamima “received wages for the terrorist group.”

She had earlier admitted to witnessing beheadings, justified the bombing of Manchester Arena, and downplayed the rape of Yazidi women and children by ISIS terrorists.

The tragic story of Dila and the plight of Yazidis

Dila was kidnapped when she was 13 years old. She was then sold as a slave in the Iraqi city of Mosul before being abducted and taken to Syria’s Raqqa. The victim was then raped, and abused by ISIS terrorists for over 7 years.

After the West launched an offensive against ISIS terror camps, Dila was moved to Deir ez- Zor where she met Shamima Begum. Following the fall of ISIS, she was eventually freed. However, the inhumane treatment meted out to her haunts her to this day.

The terror outfit has so far killed over 5,000 Yazidis, whom they consider ‘devil worshippers’. More than 10,000 Yazidis were kidnapped and over 5 lakh people were forced to leave their homes. Women and children were sold, raped, and forcibly converted to Islam.

While Dila was able to escape, about 2,700 Yazidi children and women are still believed to be in captivity by ISIS.

The way forward

While speaking about the plight of Yazidi women, who were taken as sex slaves by ISIS, lawyer Zemfira Dlovani told The Sun, “The role of the woman was not just being a ‘bride’ – but they were killing people, having slaves and beating people. They did everything the men did.”

“We need to help the Yazidis get back to their homes, this is the most important thing – the genocide is ongoing, and we need help from all over the world,” she concluded.

Alan Duncan said, “They are ticking time bombs, many of them think they have lost the battle but not the war. There is no doubt in my mind many of them are a danger to this country, yet there is a lack of will to exact justice for the victims.”

He emphasised, “A lot of people in the UK are screaming about Begum’s rights – but why are they not screaming about the rights of the Yazidis? With the way things are – even if she gets back to the UK – she will never serve a day in prison.”