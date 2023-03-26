Following the discovery of alcohol and condoms in the principal’s room, a missionary school in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh has been sealed. The State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (SCPRC) conducted the surprise inspection on Saturday, March 25. Premium liquor bottles and packets of condoms were recovered from a room next to the library, which is sometimes used by the school principal.

Along with beds, alcohol, and condoms, the SCPCR team also found egg trays and gas cylinders. An FIR has been filed against the school’s principal, and the police have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the case.

“I saw there was a gas cylinder and other objectionable stuff, including liquor bottles. Police are investigating the whole matter,” stated Nivedita Sharma, a member of the SCPCR inspection team. She also added that she has brought the issue to the District Collector’s attention.

She informed, “When we reached there for a routine inspection, we were surprised to know how both corners of the school were attached from the inside. It was a room and liquor bottles and condoms were found there. It was like a complete residential setup. It does not belong to only one person, but more people came out of the building who were living there. It was being used as an accommodation.”

Furthermore, she reported the room included at least 15 beds but lacked a CCTV camera. “The question arises that when CCTV cameras are installed in other locations of the building, why was that particular section left out? If the principal said he wasn’t staying there, then who was staying, and why 15 beds are present there? More importantly, why does that room have a direct entrance with classrooms of girl students,” she questioned.

She further emphasised that no alcohol is permitted anywhere on the school grounds. “It is a violation of the law. The excise department is also taking action on the matter as it is also illegal that anybody can keep such amounts of liquor. Some other objectionable stuff, including condoms, were also found,” she remarked.

Earlier this month, the principal of another missionary school in the state was arrested for assaulting and sexually exploiting minor girl students residing in the hostel premises.