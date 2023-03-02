Some Muslim students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMIU) reportedly created a ruckus and opposed the celebration of the Hindu festival of Holi on the campus. The incident allegedly occurred on March 1, 2023, during an event named ‘Rangotsav’ organised by the university’s YUVA chapter, to celebrate the upcoming Hindu festival on campus. Holi will be observed on March 8 this year.

Twitter user Jatin Jain shared a thread of tweets on Thursday, March 3, with snippets from the varsity’s campus where a group of students were seen threatening and intimidating their peers against celebrating the festival on the premises. The user also shared a screenshot of an Instagram story posted by a Muslim student of JMIU where he instigates Muslims against Hindus and forbids them from participating in the Hindu festivals.

Opposing #Holi celebration in @jmiu_official, these anti social elements called names to students and Jamia administration. They have been given free rein as much as to dare call University Proctor, a “Hijada”.@dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia @ugc_india pic.twitter.com/ywoh7HOf8f — जतिन जैन (Jatin Jain) (@NijVaani2019) March 2, 2023

The first video, posted by Twitter user Jatin Jain, shows a student who appears to be the group leader telling other students not to play Holi. He criticises the varsity proctor for permitting the Hindu festival to be celebrated on campus. The student, who is dressed in a black kurta pyjama set and a grey jacket, displays his wrath against the administration by referring to the proctor as a ‘Hijara’ (eunuch). He threatens the students as Holi revellers rejoice. He threatens the group of students who were celebrating Holi on the campus of the university.

In his subsequent tweet, Jatin Jain (@NijVaani2019) tweeted a screenshot of the Instagram story of a Muslim student of the University, going by the handle ‘dayar.e.shauq’, who instigates Muslims against Hindus and prevents them from partaking in the Hindu festivities.

Referring to a YUVA Jamia Millia Islamia poster inviting students to ‘Ragotsav,’ an event organised to celebrate the Holi festival on March 1, 2023, the student wrote, “Sahih Hadiths suggest that it is not allowed to participate in the festivals of disbelievers. When Hindus in India are oppressing Muslims and burning them alive just because they eat beef, still you’d want to “celebrate” it with them?”

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by JMIU student dayar.e.shauq

OpIndia also obtained other similar messages in which other Muslim students discouraged other students of their community from participating in the Hindu festival.

Instagram stories of students of JMIU

In another video shared by Jatin Jain, Muslim students of the university opposing the celebration of Holi on the campus are heard raising “Naara-e-Takbeer, Allah-hu-Akbar,” slogans.

These so called student leaders identify the common students and then target them in their class through subtle methods of silencing and oppression, in which some teachers too support this cause in misguided belief of religion and victimhood. Why raise Naara-E-Takbir agnst #Holi? pic.twitter.com/RUYQBqvvlg — जतिन जैन (Jatin Jain) (@NijVaani2019) March 2, 2023

Celebrating Hindu festivals is considered Haram in Islam and Islamists have for long opposed and perpetuated violence during every Hindu festival. Be it the Hindu religious processions for Hanuman Jayanti, Ram Navami, Navratri, or Saraswati Puja, Islamists have never missed an opportunity to create disturbances. In fact, several incidents of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism are documented each year, but what is concerning is how these vicious attacks on Hindus are increasing in both number and intensity with each passing year. Last year, OpIndia chronicled a list of incidents where Islamists displayed Hinduphobia during the festival of Holi. We also compiled a list of attacks carried out by Islamists against Hindu processions from 2019 to 2022.