The festival of Holi in many parts of India turned violent following the communal ferocity exhibited by the Islamists, who harbour deep contempt for the Indic faiths and believe in the supremacy of Islam. Several incidents of attack on Hindus were reported amid the joyous festival of colours, manifesting their clear hate against the Hindu community.

Reportedly, the festival of Holi this year appeared on Friday and happened to coincide with the Muslim festival Shab-e-Barat. While a few people belonging to the Hindu community celebrated Holi, the Muslims were seen visiting the nearby Mosques to offer Namaz. With loud DJ music being played in the background, the Namazis who usually make use of loudspeakers in the Mosques daily happened to object to the once-in-a-year celebrations of Holi.

Here are the recent six major episodes of attack on Hindus during the festival of Holi.

Uttarakhand: Muslims arrived to offer Namaz, attacked Hindus

The Uttarakhand Police on March 19 registered an FIR against Najar Hasan Ansari, Arbaz Ansari, and Mustakim for attacking a group of Hindus while they were playing Holi in the Laldhang area of Shyampura. According to the reports, the people from the Muslim community had arrived on the spot to offer Namaz and brutally attacked the Hindus with bricks. Laldhang’s BJP chief Alok Dwivedi lodged an official complaint against the Muslims and said that Hindus were attacked with stones and bricks while peacefully playing with the colours on the occasion of Holi.

The Muslim community has however blatantly lodged a cross-complaint saying that the Hindus allegedly attacked them while they were returning to their home after offering Namaz. The police have registered both the FIRs and are investigating the case.

Noida- Celebration of Holi interrupted, DJ ceased for Namaz

On Sunday (March 20), the people of the Hindu community were forcefully asked to stop the celebration of Holi by the Muslims who wanted to offer Namaz at the due hours. The Muslims accused the Hindu people of deliberately playing with colours during the Namaz hours and asked them to call off the Holi celebrations. As reported, the Hindu people refused to conclude the celebration following which the Muslims registered an official complaint to the Police.

Based on the complaint of the Muslim community, the Police ceased the DJ sound and directed the Hindus to discontinue the event. Reports mention that the DJ sound was returned to Hindus at night only after the Muslims finished observing the Shab-e-Barat. Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Vinod Bansal tweeted the video of the incident and said that the Hindus were suppressed and Muslims were given priority by the Police. “The festival of Holi is being celebrated by suppressing the Hindus. Jihadis are given shelter, priority, and encouragement!! Are Hindus second class citizens for UP Police?”, he tweeted.

The UP Police however clarified that the Hindus were not stopped from playing Holi. “We had received complaints that people (Hindus) were forcefully throwing colours at the locals. We reached the spot and tried to pacify the matter. Later at 9 pm, we again received a complaint that they (Hindus) were playing heavy sounds on the DJ system and the locals were getting disturbed”, the Police said post action.

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: Hindus attacked for playing Holi in the areas surrounding a mosque

On Friday, the people from the Muslim community attacked two persons who were playing with the colours in the areas surrounding a mosque. The people from the community in Behari claimed that the two had allegedly thrown colors at the mosque in the city. The youths were allegedly dragged by the mob and were kicked, beaten with sticks while they were on their bike, heading home after playing Holi. The youths somehow saved their lives.

Himanshu Patel, Bareilly chief of the ‘Rashtriya Yogi Sena’ tweeted the video to Bareilly Police and said, “Muslim people surrounded and attacked two bike-riding Hindu brothers passing through the road, badly hit them. Police must take cognizance of the matter and take action against the culprits”

Tensions aroused further as more people from the Muslim community joined the argument and blocked the streets and the Nanital Highway. The video of the incident went viral over social media where people from the community could be seen pelting stones and disrupting the law and order of the city. The Police, further trying to control the situation carried out a baton charge and dispersed the crowd.

Amroha, Uttar Pradesh: Namazis pelt stones because Hindus were playing music

In the Amroha on March 18, the celebration of Holi was disrupted as the members of the Muslim community took offense to the DJ music being played by Hindus as a part of the Holi festival. They pelted stones at the Hindus dancing to the song made on CM Yogi Adityanath while celebrating Holi, in Mohalla Chhanga Darwaza of Amroha UP. Two Hindus- Adesh and Bunty were reportedly injured in the stone-pelting incident.

The video of the incident had gone viral over social media. In the video, many Muslims could be seen pelting stones from the roofs of two adjacent buildings. The stones were aimed at a building in the opposite direction which could not be seen in the video.

Radicals pelted stones on the Hindus dancing to the song made on #CMYogi while celebrating #Holi, in Mohalla Chhanga Darwaza of Amroha UP.



The Amroha Police later stated that they had identified the accused from the viral videos and had arrested 3 persons under relevant sections of the IPC.

Begusarai, Bihar: 300 Muslims united to attack Hindus with swords-

The Muslim community in Begusarai’s Rajour attacked the Hindu community with sharp swords and knives, severely injuring more than 20 Hindus. According to the reports, a petty fight between small children of the two communities led more than 300 Muslims to unite and attack the Hindus on the occasion of Holi. The Hindu organisation in Rajour revealed that the area is considered to be sensitive and now Hindus are feeling unsafe. “The Police also didn’t take action against them”, the organisation had said. The injured are reported serious and are being treated in the hospital.

Jharkhand: Islamists halt celebratory procession, pelt stones at Hindus

On March 18, the people of the Muslim community pelted stones at the Hindus during the celebration of Holi in Topchanchi, Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. According to the reports, the Islamists first disallowed Hindus celebrating Holi to pass through ‘their’ area and then resorted to stone-pelting when the latter resented. Police vehicles were also damaged by the stone-pelters. The police resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

Though peace prevailed after police intervention, a large police contingent had been deployed to avoid any further untoward incidents. Reports mention that the vehicles of CO Vikas Kumar Trivedi and Baghmara’s SDPO Nisha Murmu were damaged by the stone-pelters. The SDPO was also hurt in the incident.