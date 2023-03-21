Porn star Kendra Lust appreciates playing of porn film at Patna railway junction, says she hopes it was her film

Porn star Kendra Lust late on Monday night appreciated the playing of pornographic clip at Patna Railway junction.

Lust tweeted a picture of herself with caption ‘India’ along with hashtag ‘BiharRailwayStation’.

A netizen joked that it was her porn film that was being played at the Patna railway station, to which she said she hopes it was hers.

I hope lol — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) March 20, 2023

However, another netizen pointed out that the porn film that was inadvertently played on the advertisement display screens on the station was by one Anissa Kate from Babes Network.

A similar incident happened at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in Delhi in 2017 when a porn movie was played on the advertisement screens. Delhi metro quickly took down the video from the screens.

Porn and porn stars being appreciative of Indian news

This is not the first time a porn star has kept tab on the news cycles in India involving sex tapes. In 2016, when Aam Aadmi Party leader Sandeep Kumar’s alleged sex tape had gone viral on social media. Pornhub’s official Twitter account had then trolled him and said how they love all their employees.

Pornhub appreciating Sandeep Kumar

Kumar, a Minister of Social Welfare in Kejriwal government was accused in a sex scandal where an alleged video of him in a compromising position was leaked. Kejriwal had immediately removed him from the Cabinet after coming across the alleged sex tape.