In an embarrassing and bizarre incident, a pornographic movie was accidentally played for three minutes on multiple advertisement screens at Patna railway station on Sunday morning. The incident has caused outrage among passengers and authorities, prompting the railway authorities to take strict action against the responsible agency.

According to eyewitnesses, the explicit content started playing on multiple screens in the morning of Sunday at around 9.30 am and continued for three minutes before being taken down. The incident caused a major embarrassment to the railway authorities and shocked the passengers waiting at the station.

Porn clip played on Patna railway station TV screens for 3 minutes



Sources said that a similar incident had taken place on Sunday morning as well in the same railway station.https://t.co/wuMQPdG8ET — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) March 20, 2023

The railway officials immediately swung into action and launched an investigation to identify the agency responsible for the incident. The agency named Dutta Communications, which was hired to run advertisements on the screens has been blacklisted by the railway authorities, and an FIR has been registered against it. A fine has also been imposed on the agency.

Speaking to the media, a railway official expressed his anger and disappointment over the incident. He said that such incidents could not be tolerated, and the railway authorities will take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Passengers waiting at the station also expressed their anger and shock over the incident. Many of them said that they were embarrassed and felt violated by the explicit content that was played on the screens.

A similar incident happened at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in Delhi in 2017 when a porn movie was played on the advertisement screens. Delhi metro quickly took down the video from the screens.